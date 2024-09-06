MagazineBuy Print

New Zealand adds Rangana Herath, Vikram Rathour to coaching staff for one-off Test against Afghanistan in India

After the Test in Noida, Herath will stay on with the side through to the two ICC World Test Championship matches in Sri Lanka later this month.

Published : Sep 06, 2024 10:20 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Former Sri Lankan spinner Rangana Herath has been appointed as spin-bowling coach for the three upcoming Tests in Asia
Former Sri Lankan spinner Rangana Herath has been appointed as spin-bowling coach for the three upcoming Tests in Asia | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Former Sri Lankan spinner Rangana Herath has been appointed as spin-bowling coach for the three upcoming Tests in Asia | Photo Credit: REUTERS

New Zealand has added former Sri Lankan spinner Rangana Herath and former Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour to its coaching staff ahead of its one-off Test against Afghanistan in Noida, the association said on Friday.

Herath has been appointed as spin-bowling coach for the three upcoming Tests in Asia, replacing former Pakistan spinner and coach Saqlain Mushtaq who was originally announced to fill the temporary role before pulling out to take up a position with the Pakistan Cricket Board.

After the Test in Noida, which will be from September 9 to 13, Herath will stay on with the side through to the two ICC World Test Championship matches in Sri Lanka later this month.

On the other hand, Rathour has joined the BLACKCAPS for the one-off Test against Afghanistan.

Rathour played six Tests for India in the late 90s before becoming a selector of the national side in 2012 and most recently led the formidable Indian batting unit under head coach Rahul Dravid.

Blackcaps coach Gary Stead said Herath and Rathore would not only bring new knowledge to the group but also insights into the local conditions.

“We’re really excited to introduce Rangana and Vikram into our Test group,” he said.

“Both men are held in high regard in the world of cricket and I know our players are really looking forward to the opportunity to learn from them. For our three left-arm orthodox spinners in particular, Ajaz (Patel), Mitchell (Santner) and Rachin (Ravindra) having the chance to work with Rangana across three Tests on the sub-continent will be hugely beneficial,” he said.

“Rangana has taken over 100 Test wickets in Galle which is the venue of our two Tests against Sri Lanka and so his knowledge of that venue will be priceless,” Stead added.

