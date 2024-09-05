MagazineBuy Print

England seeks Pakistan clarity after reports say Karachi, Rawalpindi Tests could be moved to UAE, Sri Lanka

England is currently scheduled to play the first Test in Multan from October 7, followed by matches at Karachi and Rawalpindi, but renovations ahead of next year’s Champions Trophy are understood to be causing issues at the latter two venues.

Published : Sep 05, 2024 22:45 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Ben Stokes of England.
infoIcon

Ben Stokes of England. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

England is seeking clarity over its forthcoming Test tour of Pakistan following reports that matches could be moved to a another country.

Media in the region have suggested the schedule for next month’s three-match series could be altered due to construction work at the proposed grounds.

England is currently scheduled to play the first Test in Multan from October 7, followed by matches at Karachi and Rawalpindi, but renovations ahead of next year’s Champions Trophy are understood to be causing issues at the latter two venues.

It is understood the prospect of moving one or more of the games to the United Arab Emirates or Sri Lanka has been suggested, with the England and Wales Cricket Board awaiting developments.

England coach Brendon McCullum addressed the issue on Thursday while speaking to reporters at The Oval ahead of the third Test against Sri Lanka.

“We don’t really know (what is happening in Pakistan) but we can’t pick a team until we know where we’re going to play,” he said.

“It would be nice if, over the next couple of days, we found out.”

The former New Zealand captain added, “Then we’ll sit down and make sure we’ve got the right team for the right conditions and the right opposition.”

England did not tour Pakistan between 2005 and 2022, owing to security concerns, with the Pakistan Cricket Board staging matches in the UAE throughout that period.

