F1: Russell wins Belgian Grand Prix as Mercedes teammate Hamilton finishes second, Verstappen fifth

George Russell won the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa on Sunday holding off his teammate Lewis Hamilton in a stunning Mercedes 1-2.
McLaren’s Oscar Piastri came home in third with pole-sitter Charles Leclerc of Ferrari in fourth.
Championship leader Max Verstappen, who started in 11th, finished fifth extending his lead over Lando Norris who finished one place further back.
More to follow...
