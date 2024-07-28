MagazineBuy Print

F1: Russell wins Belgian Grand Prix as Mercedes teammate Hamilton finishes second, Verstappen fifth

Championship leader Max Verstappen, who started in 11th, finished fifth extending his lead over Lando Norris who finished one place further back.

Published : Jul 28, 2024 20:08 IST , Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Mercedes’ George Russell celebrates winning the Belgian Grand Prix.
Mercedes’ George Russell celebrates winning the Belgian Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Mercedes’ George Russell celebrates winning the Belgian Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

