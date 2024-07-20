Equestrian events at the Paris Olympics will start on July 27 and conclude on August 6.
All events will take place at Château de Versailles (also known as the Palace of Versailles). Initially built as a simple hunting lodge, the Château de Versailles was home to the court of Louis XIV in 1682. In 1883, the site became a national museum open to the public and was the first French site to be awarded UNESCO World Heritage status in 1979.
FIND OUR PARIS 2024 COVERAGE HERE
India will have only one representative in this event - Anush Agarwalla. Anush won two medals at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou - gold in team dressage and bronze in individual dressage.
EQUESTRIAN PARIS 2024 SCHEDULE
JULY 27
JULY 28
JULY 29
JULY 30
JULY 31
AUGUST 1
AUGUST 2
AUGUST 3
AUGUST 4
AUGUST 5
AUGUST 6
Latest on Sportstar
- Formula 2: Kush Maini earns first F2 race win after Verschoor disqualification
- Paris Olympics 2024 Squads: Full list of equestrian events with date, IST timings and venues
- Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj in focus ahead of Indian athletics’ Summer Games showdown
- ENG vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 3 Highlights: Brook, Root extend lead past 200; Joseph picks two for West Indies
- Bhutia quits AIFF technical committee, claims Federation “bypassed” panel to appoint Marquez as India coach
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE