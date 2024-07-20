MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics 2024 Squads: Full list of equestrian events with date, IST timings and venues

All equestrian events will take place at Château de Versailles (also known as the Palace of Versailles).

Published : Jul 20, 2024 23:25 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Equestrian Anush Agarwalla will be the sole Indian representative in the Dressage Individual event at Paris 2024.
Equestrian Anush Agarwalla will be the sole Indian representative in the Dressage Individual event at Paris 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Equestrian Anush Agarwalla will be the sole Indian representative in the Dressage Individual event at Paris 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Equestrian events at the Paris Olympics will start on July 27 and conclude on August 6.

All events will take place at Château de Versailles (also known as the Palace of Versailles). Initially built as a simple hunting lodge, the Château de Versailles was home to the court of Louis XIV in 1682. In 1883, the site became a national museum open to the public and was the first French site to be awarded UNESCO World Heritage status in 1979.



India will have only one representative in this event - Anush Agarwalla. Anush won two medals at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou - gold in team dressage and bronze in individual dressage.

EQUESTRIAN PARIS 2024 SCHEDULE
JULY 27
13:00: Eventing Team Dressage, Eventing Individual Dressage
JULY 28
14:00: Eventing Individual Cross Country, Eventing Team Cross Country
JULY 29
14:30: Eventing Team Jumping Final, Eventing Individual Jumping Qualifier
18:30: Eventing Individual Jumping Final
JULY 30
14:30: Dressage Team Grand Prix Day 1, Dressage Individual Grand Prix Day 1
JULY 31
13:30: Dressage Individual Grand Prix Day 2, Dressage Team Grand Prix Day 2
AUGUST 1
14:30: Jumping Team Qualifier
AUGUST 2
17:30: Jumping Team Final
AUGUST 3
13:30: Dressage Team Grand Prix Special
AUGUST 4
13:30: Dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle
AUGUST 5
17:30: Jumping Individual Qualifier
AUGUST 6
13:30: Jumping Individual Final

