Usyk will no longer be undisputed world heavyweight champion after vacating IBF belt

The 37-year-old Ukrainian boxer said in a video posted on X, that he will not defend his IBF title on September 21. He was set to face mandatory challenger Daniel Dubois, who is now expected to meet fellow Briton Anthony Joshua.

Published : Jun 26, 2024 17:27 IST

AP
FILE PHOTO - Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk in action.
FILE PHOTO - Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO - Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Oleksandr Usyk will no longer be the undisputed world heavyweight champion when he vacates his IBF belt in September.

The 37-year-old Ukrainian boxer said in a video posted on X, that he will not defend his IBF title on September 21. He was set to face mandatory challenger Daniel Dubois, who is now expected to meet fellow Briton Anthony Joshua.

“Anthony and Daniel, listen. I know (the) IBF title is important to you,” the smiling Usyk said. “(It is) my present to you.”

Usyk beat Tyson Fury last month in Saudi Arabia to become the first undisputed world heavyweight champion in 24 years. He added Fury’s WBC title to his own WBA, IBF and WBO belts.

The list of undisputed champions includes Jack Dempsey, Joe Louis, Floyd Patterson, Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier and Mike Tyson.

Fury’s rematch with Usyk is scheduled for Dec. 21, again in Saudi Arabia, but the victor will not be undisputed champion. After that fight, Usyk is considering dropping a weight and returning to box at cruiserweight.

The 2012 Olympic champion became the division’s undisputed champion in 2018 and could attempt to repeat that feat.

