MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Benavidez unanimously outpoints Gvozdyk for interim WBC light heavyweight belt

David Benavidez unanimously outpointed Oleksandr Gvozdyk on Saturday night to win the interim WBC light heavyweight belt.

Published : Jun 16, 2024 09:47 IST , LAS VEGAS - 1 MIN READ

AP
Light heavyweight boxer David Benavidez celebrates after 12 rounds against Oleksandr Gvozdyk in a fight for an interim WBC light heavyweight title.
Light heavyweight boxer David Benavidez celebrates after 12 rounds against Oleksandr Gvozdyk in a fight for an interim WBC light heavyweight title. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Light heavyweight boxer David Benavidez celebrates after 12 rounds against Oleksandr Gvozdyk in a fight for an interim WBC light heavyweight title. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

David Benavidez unanimously outpointed Oleksandr Gvozdyk on Saturday night to win the interim WBC light heavyweight belt.

Don Trella scored the fight 119-109, Dave Moretti had it 117-111, and Zachary Young scored it 116-112.

Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs), who said afterward he suffered a cut over his left eye during training camp and was fighting with torn tendon in his right hand, was making his light heavyweight debut.

READ | Tyson Fury ‘back in the gym’ as he counts down to Usyk rematch

Benavidez — at 27, 10 years younger than Gvozdyk (20-2) — didn’t seem to be affected by moving up a weight class from super middleweight.

Benavidez controlled much of the fight, playing the role of aggressor, while keeping Gvozdyk backpedaling and playing defense.

Benavidez closed -500 at BetMGM Sportsbook, which means a bettor would have to wager $500 to win $100.

The fight was the co-main event, Gervonta “Tank” Davis defending his WBA lightweight championship belt against Frank Martin.

Both fights were two of four championship bouts highlighting the 100th championship fight night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Related Topics

WBC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Benavidez unanimously outpoints Gvozdyk for interim WBC light heavyweight belt
    AP
  2. AUS vs SCO Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: Australia beats Scotland by five wickets to help England qualify for Super Eights
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024 Group B Points Table after AUS vs SCO: Australia knocks Scotland out, helps England into Super Eights
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: No concerns about Kohli’s form, says Rathour
    AFP
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: We let our nation down, says Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Boxing

  1. Benavidez unanimously outpoints Gvozdyk for interim WBC light heavyweight belt
    AP
  2. Tyson Fury ‘back in the gym’ as he counts down to Usyk rematch
    AFP
  3. Lovlina Borgohain loses to Ngamba in Grand Prix
    PTI
  4. Lovlina wins opening round in Grand Prix
    PTI
  5. Being injury-free and good mental space: Nikhat Zareen’s mantra to win medal in Paris Olympics
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Benavidez unanimously outpoints Gvozdyk for interim WBC light heavyweight belt
    AP
  2. AUS vs SCO Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: Australia beats Scotland by five wickets to help England qualify for Super Eights
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024 Group B Points Table after AUS vs SCO: Australia knocks Scotland out, helps England into Super Eights
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: No concerns about Kohli’s form, says Rathour
    AFP
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: We let our nation down, says Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment