South Africa will hope to end its T20 World Cup final drought when it takes on Afghanistan in the first semifinal at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad on Thursday.

The Proteas have been at this stage twice before but failed to clear it. It’s first semifinal appearance came during the 2009 edition where it went down to Pakistan by seven runs.

It’s second last-four match was in the 2014 T20 World Cup against India, which won by six wickets and reached the title clash against Sri Lanka.

SA in T20 World Cup knockouts Matches: 2 Won: 0 Lost: 2 Last Result: Lost to India by 6 wickets (Mirpur 2014) Highest team score: 172/4 (20 overs) vs India Highest individual score: Jacques Kallis 64 (54) vs Pakistan (Nottingham 2009) Best bowling spell: Beuran Hendricks 2/31 (4) vs India (Mirpur 2014)

SA List of Results in T20 World Cup Knockouts