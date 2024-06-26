South Africa will hope to end its T20 World Cup final drought when it takes on Afghanistan in the first semifinal at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad on Thursday.
The Proteas have been at this stage twice before but failed to clear it. It’s first semifinal appearance came during the 2009 edition where it went down to Pakistan by seven runs.
It’s second last-four match was in the 2014 T20 World Cup against India, which won by six wickets and reached the title clash against Sri Lanka.
SA in T20 World Cup knockouts
SA List of Results in T20 World Cup Knockouts
- T20 World Cup 2009: Lost to Pakistan by 7 runs
- T20 World Cup 2014: Lost to India by 6 wickets
