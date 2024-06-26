  1. Robert Vance - 77 runs - Wellington vs Canterbury (1989-90)
  2. Olllie Robinson - 43 runs - Sussex vs Leicestershire (2024)
  3. Alex Tudor - 38 runs - Surrey vs Lancashire (1998)
  4. Shoaib Bashir - 38 runs - Worcestershire vs Surrey (2024)
  5. Malcolm Nash - 36 runs - Glamorgan vs Nottinghamshire (1968)
  6. Tilak Raj - 36 runs - Baroda vs Bombay (1984-85)