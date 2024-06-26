MagazineBuy Print

Indian Sports Wrap, June 26: Probables announced for SAFF U-17 Men’s Championship camp

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on June 26.

Published : Jun 26, 2024 17:26 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
AIFF named 31 probables for the U17 national camp in preparations for the SAFF U17 Men’s Championship 2024.
infoIcon

FOOTBALL

Probables announced for SAFF U-17 Men’s Championship camp

All India Football Federation (AIFF), on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, named 31 probables for the U-17 national camp to be held in Srinagar from July 8 in preparations for the SAFF U-17 Men’s Championship 2024.

The seven-nation tournament will be played in Bhutan from September 18 to 28. India are clubbed with Maldives and Bangladesh in Group A, while Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are in Group B.

Once the SAFF campaign is over, the squad will continue to train in Srinagar for the 2025 AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers to be played in October 2024 in Thailand.

Several players among the probables were part of the Indian squad that won the SAFF Men’s U-16 Championship in Bhutan last September.

Head coach Ishfaq Ahmed said, “I feel excited by the prospect of coaching these talented bunch of youngsters. Most of these players were playing in the U-17 youth league, the others have been picked up by our scouts.

“It is good that the camp will be held in Srinagar. Since the tournament is in Bhutan, the boys will get used to playing in high altitude during the camp.”

The list of probables:
Goalkeepers: Rohit, Aheibam Suraj Singh, Nandan Ray.
Defenders: Thongram Rishikanta Singh, Lekhachandra Phairembam, Mohammed Kaif, Asher Rebello, Yaipharemba Chingakham, Usham Thoungamba, Chingtham Renin Singh, Karish Soram, Abdul Salha, Jodric Abranches.
Midfielders: Ngamgouhou Mate, Lunkhongam Chongloi, Kishor Tiwari, Laishram Suraj Singh, Levis Zangminlun, Banlamkupar Rynjah, Mohammad Sami, Vishal Yadav, Manbhakupar Malngiang, Mohammad Shameel, Mohammad Arbash, Brahmacharimayum Sumit Sharma.
Forwards: Ginminhao Khongsai, Prem Hansdak, Ahongshangbam Samson, Lairenjam Bharat, Hemneichung Lunkim, Dhriten Mehra.
Head coach: Ishfaq Ahmed.

PICKLEBALL

AIPA-affiliated 100 pickleball courts to be set up in next two years

All India Pickleball Association-affiliated 100 courts will be set up in next two years across the country in a bid to bolster the growth of the game.

In a partnership announced between AIPA, the pickleball governing body in the country and KheloMore, a digital platform founded by former India cricketer and national selector Jatin Paranjape, an amount of Rs 5 crore would be invested to set up these courts.

“This collaboration underscores both organisations’ dedication to fostering the growing interest in pickleball by providing top-notch facilities accessible to players of all skill levels,” a release said.

Pickleball players will be able to use KheloMore’s online booking system, real-time updates on court availability and a community network.

“The collaboration with KheloMore is a significant milestone for grassroots development of pickleball in tier 2 and tier 3 cities in India. With this substantial investment, we aim to build world-class facilities and nurture a vibrant community of pickleball players,” AIPA president Arvind Prabhoo said.

Paranjape said, “AIPA is to pickleball what BCCI is for Indian cricket, we are sure this partnership will help develop the game on a very large scale in India. This investment aligns with our vision of promoting a healthy and active lifestyle through sports.”

TENNIS

Chandril, Lakshit Sood to represent Indian team in ITF World Masters

The Sood twins, Chandril Sood and Lakshit Sood, will represent the Indian team in the over-30 section, along with Pulkit Mishra and Arun Bhosale, in the ITF World Masters tennis championship to be staged in Lisbon and Oeiras in Portugal from August 4.

The teams:
Men: Over-30: Pulkit Misshra, Chandril Sood, Arun Bhosale, Lakshit Sood.
Over-35: Ketan Dhumal, Rahul Belwal, Shrikant Kumawat, Rahul Vora.
Over-40: Mandar Wakankar, Abhijeet Muzumdar, Ravindra Pandey, Girish Mishra.
Women: Over-30: Monica Menon, Meenu Shukla, Jyoti, Sanjana Raval.
Over-35: Nikunj Kamal, Tulsi Mehta, Harpreet Bajpai, Rinku Kumari.
Over-40: Priyanka Mehta, Mansi Sharma, Kapila Parekh.

