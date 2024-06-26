AFG vs SA Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal: Afghanistan vs South Africa predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

Afghanistan and South Africa are on the cusp of history, sitting one win away from a maiden appearance in the T20 World Cup final, and will lock horns in the first semifinal in Trinidad on Thursday.

The Proteas remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, winning all seven of its games but it will face a tough test against the Afghan Atalan which is coming into the game on the back of two consecutive wins against Australia and Bangladesh.

Here are the predicted playing lineups for the match:

PREDICTED PLAYING XIs

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen Ul Haq.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

AFG vs SA DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM WICKETKEEPERS Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen (c) BATTERS Ibrahim Zadran, Tristan Stubbs ALL-ROUNDERS Aiden Markram, Gulbadin Naib BOWLERS Rashid Khan (vc), Kagiso Rabada, Naveen ul Haq, Tabraiz Shamsi Team Composition: AFG 5-6 SA | Credits Left: 9.5