AFG vs SA Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal: Afghanistan vs South Africa predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

AFG vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: Check the Dream11 fantasy team, predicted playing XI and squads for the Afghanistan vs South Africa semifinal match in Tarouba, Trinidad on Thursday.

Published : Jun 26, 2024 17:23 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
David Miller of South Africa celebrates following the team’s victory in the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 match between Netherlands and South Africa
David Miller of South Africa celebrates following the team’s victory in the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 match between Netherlands and South Africa | Photo Credit: Getty Images
David Miller of South Africa celebrates following the team's victory in the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 match between Netherlands and South Africa | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Afghanistan and South Africa are on the cusp of history, sitting one win away from a maiden appearance in the T20 World Cup final, and will lock horns in the first semifinal in Trinidad on Thursday.

The Proteas remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, winning all seven of its games but it will face a tough test against the Afghan Atalan which is coming into the game on the back of two consecutive wins against Australia and Bangladesh.

Here are the predicted playing lineups for the match:

PREDICTED PLAYING XIs

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen Ul Haq.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

AFG vs SA DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM
WICKETKEEPERS
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen (c)
BATTERS
Ibrahim Zadran, Tristan Stubbs
ALL-ROUNDERS
Aiden Markram, Gulbadin Naib
BOWLERS
Rashid Khan (vc), Kagiso Rabada, Naveen ul Haq, Tabraiz Shamsi
Team Composition: AFG 5-6 SA | Credits Left: 9.5
THE SQUADS
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammed Ishaq (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen ul Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik.

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

Afghanistan /

South Africa

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
