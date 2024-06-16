MagazineBuy Print

Lovlina loses to Li Qian, clinches silver in Grand Prix

The Paris Olympic-bound Borgohain lost by a 2-3 split verdict in her final bout against the reigning Asian Games champion late Saturday night.

Published : Jun 16, 2024 12:40 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Lovlina lost to Li to bag silver medal in the women’s 75kg contest at the Grand Prix Usti nad Labem in the Czech Republic.
Lovlina lost to Li to bag silver medal in the women's 75kg contest at the Grand Prix Usti nad Labem in the Czech Republic. | Photo Credit: X | BFI
infoIcon

Lovlina lost to Li to bag silver medal in the women’s 75kg contest at the Grand Prix Usti nad Labem in the Czech Republic. | Photo Credit: X | BFI

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain lost to China’s Li Qian to secure a silver medal in the women’s 75kg contest at the Grand Prix Usti nad Labem in the Czech Republic.

The Paris Olympic-bound Borgohain lost by a 2-3 split verdict in her final bout against the reigning Asian Games champion late Saturday night.

Qian, who is a two-time Olympic medallist and has a three World Championships medals including a gold under her belt, had defeated Borgohain in the summit clash of the Asian Games last year.

LISTEN | Sportstar Podcast: Boxing at Paris Olympics - Former coach Bhaskar Bhatt analyses India’s chances

The tournament, being hosted under the aegis of World Boxing, featured four boxers in the women’s 75kg category -- Borgohain, Cindy Ngamba of the Refugee Boxing Team, Qian and England’s Chantal Reid -- and is being held in a round robin format.

Borgohain managed only one win in the tournament, losing two of her three bouts.

The Assam boxer had registered a hard-fought split decision win in her opening bout over England’s Chantal Reid before losing to Ngamba and Qian. The 26-year-old, who is the lone Indian competing in the tournament, is preparing for a second Olympic medal.

She is one of six Indian boxers who have qualified for the Paris Olympics.

