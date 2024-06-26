MagazineBuy Print

Anthony Joshua to fight Daniel Dubois at Wembley for Usyk’s vacated IBF heavyweight belt

Dubois was the the IBF’s mandatory challenger and was upgraded to champion after Usyk vacated the belt, meaning the Ukrainian is no longer be the undisputed world heavyweight champion.

Published : Jun 26, 2024 23:34 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

AP
Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois face off during the Anthony Joshua v Daniel Dubois IBF Heavyweight World Title fight. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Anthony Joshua will fight Daniel Dubois in an all-British bout for the IBF heavyweight belt on September 21 at Wembley Stadium, following Oleksandr Usyk’s announcement that he will vacate the world title.

Dubois was the the IBF’s mandatory challenger and was upgraded to champion after Usyk vacated the belt, meaning the Ukrainian is no longer be the undisputed world heavyweight champion.

“I’m ready to let my fists do the talking,” the 26-year-old Dubois said at a press conference Wednesday after the bout was announced.

The 37-year-old Usyk beat Tyson Fury last month in Saudi Arabia to become the first undisputed world heavyweight champion in 24 years. He added Fury’s WBC title to his own WBA, IBF and WBO belts.

Fury’s rematch with Usyk is scheduled for Dec. 21, again in Saudi Arabia. After that fight, Usyk is considering dropping a weight and returning to box at cruiserweight.

“Anthony and Daniel, listen. I know (the) IBF title is important to you,” the smiling Usyk said in a video posted on X. ”(It is) my present to you.”

The 34-year-old Joshua is a two-time former heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist from the London Games. He stopped Francis Ngannou in the second round in March as he worked to rebuild his reputation after losing his three title belts in the first of consecutive losses to Usyk in 2021 and 2022. ___

