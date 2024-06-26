Ukraine vs Belgium, Euro 2024: Lukaku misses sitter, lasers pointed at De Bruyne; Top talking points from UKR v BEL Group E match

The group-stage matches of the 2024 European Championship have reached their fag end, with two groups, Group E and Group F, playing their final matches on Wednesday.

Ukraine, going into its last game at the bottom of Group E will look to go past the group stages when it faces second-placed Belgium at the MHPArena in Stuttgart, Germany.

Sportstar looks at the top talking points of the clash:

LASERS POINTED AT KEVIN DE BRUYNE

The Group E match in Euro 2024 between Belgium and Slovakia was paused seconds before Kevin De Bruyne stepped up for a free-kick in the first half.

MYKHAILO MUDRYK MISSES OUT

Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk is not starting the match and is not even in the squad for the match as Serhiy Rebrov’s team take on Domenico Tedesco’s Red Devils.

Coach Serhiy Rebrov has made three changes to his Ukraine team that beat Slovakia, with winger Mykhailo Mudryk out of the squad. Ukraine line up in a 5-3-2 formation, with forward Roman Yaremchuk getting his first start of the tournament.

Even star player Oleksandr Zinchenko is on the bench.

ANDRIY LUNIN BENCHED

UEFA Champions League winner Andriy Lunin was benched by Ukraine coach Serhiy Rebrov for the second game in row, with Anatoliy Trubin starting in the match against Belgium.