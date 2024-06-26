LIVE Czechia vs Turkiye score, Euro 2024: CZE 0-0 TUR; Match kicks off; Antonin Barak sees red card; Guler starts

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE HERE

31’ CZE 0-0 TUR | Yellow card

Turkiye’s Ozcan is booked for pulling down Chytil while he was trying to break away for a counter attack.

27’ CZE 0-0 TUR

Czechia is on the back foot now after going down to ten men. Yildiz puts in a cross from the left side of the box. Guler swings his leg to hit the ball but the Czechia defence does well to intercept the pass and clear it away.

23’ CZE 0-0 TUR

Provod plays in a free kick from the middle of the pitch. The ball is headed into the middle of the box where Soucek has a swipe at it. His shot is blocked the rebound bounces out off him for a goal kick.

20’ CZE 0-0 TUR | RED CARD

Antonin Barak is sent off after receiving a second yellow for a late challenge on Salih Ozcan.

17’ CZE 0-0 TUR

Coufal with a long throw from the right. Robin Hranac rises the highest but his header goes over the bar for a goal kick.

13’ CZE 0-0 TUR

Guler wins the ball in the middle of the pitch and drives towards the box. He tries an ambitious shot from long range. The ball goes past the right post in the end.

11’ CZE 0-0 TUR

Czechia’s Barak shown a yellow card for pulling down Yildiz by his shirt.

10’ CZE 0-0 TUR

Georgia has scored in its match against Portugal. As it stands Czechia is in the elimination spot with Georgia taking the third place.

6’ CZE 0-0 TUR

Turkiye is enjoying a good spell of possession now. Yildiz gets into the box from the left and tries to take a shot. The Czech defence does well to stands strong and block the shot.

2’ CZE 0-0 TUR

Czechia on the attack now and Jurasek take a shot from outside the box and forces a good save from Gunok.

CZE 0-0 TUR | KICK OFF!!

Czechia kicks off the match shooting from left to right.

Minutes to kick-off!

The players are making their way into the stadium. Calhanoglu leads Turkiye while Soucek leads Czechia.

LINEUPS

Czechia starting XI: Stanek, Holes, Hranac, Krejci, Coufal, Soucek, Provod, Jurasek, Barak, Hlozek, Chytil

Turkiye starting XI: Gunok, Muldur, Akaydin, Demiral, Kadioglu, Calhanoglu, Ozcan, Guler, Yuksek, Yildiz, Yilmaz

PREVIEW

Turkiye’s talented team is in a strong position to put past disappointment behind it and qualify for the Euro 2024 knockouts if it can avoid defeat by the Czech Republic on Wednesday (June 27, 12:30 AM IST) to finish as Group F runners-up.

With the likes of 19-year-old forward Arda Guler and playmaking captain Hakan Calhanoglu, 30, at its disposal, the Turks lie second to Portugal on three points and expect to progress this time in front of passionate support in Germany.

After losing to Portugal and drawing with Georgia, the Czechs could finish second and qualify by beating Turkiye. A draw might also secure them one of the four best third-placed spots.

But it is hampered by the probable absence of striker Patrik Schick, who scored against Georgia to add to his five goals at the last Euros but then limped off injured.

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where will the Czechia vs Turkiye Euro 2024 Group F match kick off? The Czechia vs Turkiye Euro 2024 Group F match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST, June 27, Thursday at the Volksparkstadion Hamburg. Where to watch the live telecast of the Czechia vs Turkiye Euro 2024 Group F match? The Czechia vs Turkiye Euro 2024 Group F match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam. The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Turkiye predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bayindir, Muldur, Demiral, Ayhan, Kadioglu, Yuksek, Calhanoglu, Akturkoglu, Guler, Yildiz, Yilmaz

Czechia predicted XI (3-5-2): Stanek, Holes, Hranac, Krejci, Coufal, Soucek, Barak, Provod, Doudera, Hlozek, Chytil