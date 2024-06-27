MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

LIVE Euro 2024 Group F points table: Georgia joins Portugal, Turkiye in round of 16

Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, has already secured a knockout spot and will look for a 100 percent win record, against Georgia in Germany on Wednesday.

Published : Jun 27, 2024 00:37 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Georgia’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates scoring against Portugal, which took it to the driving seat to qualify for the round of 16.
Georgia’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates scoring against Portugal, which took it to the driving seat to qualify for the round of 16. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Georgia’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates scoring against Portugal, which took it to the driving seat to qualify for the round of 16. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

In the final set of Group stage matches of the 2024 European Championship, Portugal, Czechia, Turkiye and Georgia were in action as three teams remained in contention to make it to the round of 16.

Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, has already secured a knockout spot and will look for a 100 percent win record, against Georgia in Germany on Wednesday.

As Turkiye beat Czechia and Georgia got the better of Portugal, the Czechs were shown the exit door. Following is how the points table looks like for Group F in Euro 2024:

GROUP F FINAL POINTS TABLE

Team Matches Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD Points
Portugal (Q) 3 2 0 1 5 2 3 6
Turkiye (Q) 3 2 0 1 5 5 0 6
Georgia (Q) 3 1 1 1 3 4 -1 4
Czechia (E) 3 0 1 2 3 5 -1 1

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Czechia vs Turkiye, Euro 2024: Fight breaks out after final whistle referee gives red card
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Complete points table after group stage; Georgia confirms spot in knockouts after beating Portugal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Georgia vs Portugal Highlights, Euro 2024: Match in pictures, Photo gallery of GEO v POR
    Team Sportstar
  4. LIVE Euro 2024 Group F points table: Georgia joins Portugal, Turkiye in round of 16
    Team Sportstar
  5. LIVE Ecuador vs Jamaica updates, Copa America 2024: Lineups out, Team news, Preview, Kick-off at 3:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024: Complete points table after group stage; Georgia confirms spot in knockouts after beating Portugal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Czechia vs Turkiye, Euro 2024: Fight breaks out after final whistle referee gives red card
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Turkiye secures knockout spot after beating Czechia 2-1
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Which third-placed teams qualified for round of 16 of Euros?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024 round of 16 schedule: Full list of matches, kick-off timings, venue, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Czechia vs Turkiye, Euro 2024: Fight breaks out after final whistle referee gives red card
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Complete points table after group stage; Georgia confirms spot in knockouts after beating Portugal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Georgia vs Portugal Highlights, Euro 2024: Match in pictures, Photo gallery of GEO v POR
    Team Sportstar
  4. LIVE Euro 2024 Group F points table: Georgia joins Portugal, Turkiye in round of 16
    Team Sportstar
  5. LIVE Ecuador vs Jamaica updates, Copa America 2024: Lineups out, Team news, Preview, Kick-off at 3:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment