LIVE Euro 2024 Group F points table: Georgia joins Portugal, Turkiye in round of 16

In the final set of Group stage matches of the 2024 European Championship, Portugal, Czechia, Turkiye and Georgia were in action as three teams remained in contention to make it to the round of 16.

Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, has already secured a knockout spot and will look for a 100 percent win record, against Georgia in Germany on Wednesday.

As Turkiye beat Czechia and Georgia got the better of Portugal, the Czechs were shown the exit door. Following is how the points table looks like for Group F in Euro 2024:

GROUP F FINAL POINTS TABLE