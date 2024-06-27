Czechia vs Turkiye, Euro 2024: Fight breaks out after final whistle, referee gives red card to Chory

A fight broke out between the players of Czechia and Turkey after the Turks won the Euro 2024 Group F match 2-1 at the Volksparkstadion Hamburg in Germany on Wednesday.

After full-time, both teams got into a heated argument with Turkish youngster Arda Guler as part of it and the referee booked him immediately, while Tomas Soucek, the captain of Czechia was also cautioned.

For Czechia, which was eliminated after Georgia’s win over Portugal, the night went from bad to worse when Czech forward Tomas Chory was shown the red card by referee Istvan Kovacs.

Tomas Chory of Czechia clashes with Turkiye players after the full time whistle during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Czechia and Turkiye. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Earlier, Czechia had another disciplinary error wherein its striker Patrik Schick was shown a yellow card while he was on the bench.

Hakan Calhanoglou opened the scoring for Turkey, keeping Czechia’s chances of qualification further bleak, after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia had struck early in the other Group F game between Georgia and Portugal, and the Czechs reduces to 10-men in the 20th minute.

Soucek tries to restore parity with a goal after the hour mark, but Cenk Tosun’s stoppage time goal put the competition to bed. Turkey will play Group D topper Austria on July 2.