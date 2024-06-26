LIVE Euro 2024 Group E points table: Romania tops standings; Belgium finishes as runner-up

Belgium and Ukraine played out a 0-0 draw in the Euro 2024 Group E match at the Stuttgart Arena on Wednesday.
With the result, Belgium booked a spot in the last 16 as the runner-up in the group, while Ukraine was eliminated after finishing fourth.
Romania qualified as group winner after its 1-1 draw against Slovakia at the Frankfurt Arena, while Slovakia qualified as one of the best third-placed teams
GROUP E FINAL POINTS TABLE
|Team
|Points
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Romania
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|1
|Belgium
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|Slovakia
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|Ukraine
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|-2
