LIVE Euro 2024 Group E points table: Romania tops standings; Belgium finishes as runner-up

Belgium booked a spot in the last 16 as the runner-up in the group, while Ukraine was eliminated after finishing fourth.

Published : Jun 26, 2024 21:08 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Belgium’s Kevin De Bruyne in action with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Brazhko.
Belgium’s Kevin De Bruyne in action with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Brazhko. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Belgium’s Kevin De Bruyne in action with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Brazhko. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Belgium and Ukraine played out a 0-0 draw in the Euro 2024 Group E match at the Stuttgart Arena on Wednesday.

With the result, Belgium booked a spot in the last 16 as the runner-up in the group, while Ukraine was eliminated after finishing fourth.

Romania qualified as group winner after its 1-1 draw against Slovakia at the Frankfurt Arena, while Slovakia qualified as one of the best third-placed teams

GROUP E FINAL POINTS TABLE

Team Points Matches Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD
Romania 4 3 1 1 1 4 3 1
Belgium 4 3 1 1 1 2 1 1
Slovakia 4 3 1 1 1 3 3 0
Ukraine 4 3 1 1 1 2 4 -2

