LIVE Euro 2024 Group E points table: Romania tops standings; Belgium finishes as runner-up

Belgium and Ukraine played out a 0-0 draw in the Euro 2024 Group E match at the Stuttgart Arena on Wednesday.

With the result, Belgium booked a spot in the last 16 as the runner-up in the group, while Ukraine was eliminated after finishing fourth.

Romania qualified as group winner after its 1-1 draw against Slovakia at the Frankfurt Arena, while Slovakia qualified as one of the best third-placed teams

GROUP E FINAL POINTS TABLE