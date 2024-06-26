MagazineBuy Print

Ukraine vs Belgium LIVE Updates, Euro 2024: De Bruyne, Lukaku start in crucial UKR v BEL Group E match

UKR vs BEL: Catch the Live coverage of the Euro 2024 Group E match between Ukraine vs Belgium played at the MHPArena in Stuttgart.

Updated : Jun 26, 2024 20:33 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s the Live coverage of the Euro 2024 Group E match between Ukraine vs Belgium played at the MHPArena in Stuttgart.

  • June 26, 2024 20:31
    Ukraine starting lineup

    Trubin (GK); Tymchyk, Zabarnyi, Svatok, Matviyenko, Mylenko; Shaparenko, Brazhko, Sudakov; Yaremchuk, Dovbyk

  • June 26, 2024 20:26
    Euro 2024 qualifications scenarios from Group E

    Euro 2024 qualifications scenarios: Belgium, Romania, Slovakia and Ukraine, who needs to do what to qualify?

    Of the six groups in the tournament, Group E has presented one of the closest competitions for qualification, with all four teams level on points going into the final matchday.

  • June 26, 2024 20:26
    How can Belgium qualify for the round of 16?

    Euro 2024: How can Belgium qualify for the round of 16 from Group E?

    Belgium comes into the final matchday with a 2-0 win over Romania and remains in the race for the round of 16, with two simultaneous matches deciding the qualified teams from Group E.

  • June 26, 2024 20:26
    How can Ukraine qualify for the round of 16?

    Euro 2024: How can Ukraine qualify for the round of 16 from Group E?

    Ukraine comes into the final matchday with a 2-1 win over Slovakia and remains in the race for the round of 16, with two simultaneous matches deciding the qualified teams from Group E.

  • June 26, 2024 20:26
    Head-to-head record

    Ukraine vs Belgium, Euro 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of UKR v BEL Group E match

    This will be the first meeting between Ukraine and Belgium and both sides will like to begin this rivalry on a winning note.

  • June 26, 2024 20:09
    UKR vs BEL: Predicted lineups

    Ukraine vs Belgium, Euro 2024: Predicted lineups; Team news ahead of UKR v BEL Group E clash

    Ukraine vs Belgium, Euro 2024: Predicted lineups; Team news ahead of UKR v BEL Group E clash

  • June 26, 2024 20:09
    Preview

    Ukraine and Belgium go into their Euro 2024 clash on Wednesday knowing that there is everything to play for and everything to lose as all teams in Group E are locked on three points heading into the final matchday.

    Belgium recovered from its opening loss to Slovakia to beat Romania 2-0 while Ukraine came from a goal down against Slovakia to win 2-1.

    UKR vs BEL, Euro 2024: Ukraine and Belgium dare not slip up as Group E on a knife edge

    Ukraine and Belgium go into their Euro 2024 clash on Wednesday knowing that there is everything to play for and everything to lose as all teams in Group E are locked on three points heading into the final matchday.

  • June 26, 2024 20:09
    Live-streaming info

    Ukraine vs Belgium LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Euro 2024 match, UKR v BEL preview

    Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Euro 2024 Group E clash between Ukraine vs Belgium.

  • June 26, 2024 20:09
    When and where will the Ukraine vs Belgium Euro 2024 Group E match kick off?

    The Euro 2024 Group E match between Ukraine vs Belgium will kick off at 9:30 PM IST on Wednesday, June 26 at the MHPArena in Stuttgart, Germany.

  • June 26, 2024 20:09
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s the Live coverage of the Euro 2024 Group E match between Ukraine vs Belgium played at the MHPArena in Stuttgart. We’ll bring you all the live updates from this crucial match as both teams will contest for a round of 16 berth. 

