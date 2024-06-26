Key Updates
Trubin (GK); Tymchyk, Zabarnyi, Svatok, Matviyenko, Mylenko; Shaparenko, Brazhko, Sudakov; Yaremchuk, Dovbyk
Ukraine and Belgium go into their Euro 2024 clash on Wednesday knowing that there is everything to play for and everything to lose as all teams in Group E are locked on three points heading into the final matchday.
Belgium recovered from its opening loss to Slovakia to beat Romania 2-0 while Ukraine came from a goal down against Slovakia to win 2-1.
The Euro 2024 Group E match between Ukraine vs Belgium will kick off at 9:30 PM IST on Wednesday, June 26 at the MHPArena in Stuttgart, Germany.
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s the Live coverage of the Euro 2024 Group E match between Ukraine vs Belgium played at the MHPArena in Stuttgart. We’ll bring you all the live updates from this crucial match as both teams will contest for a round of 16 berth.
