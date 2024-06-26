MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Marin saves the day for Romania as it secures qualification after 1-1 draw with Slovakia

Two first half goals, one each by Romania and Slovakia, saw the two teams secure qualification into the round of 16 of the 2024 European Championship on Wednesday.

Published : Jun 26, 2024 23:24 IST , FRANKFURT, Germany - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Razvan Marin equalised for Romania, which secured a qualification in the round of 16 of Euro 2024.
Razvan Marin equalised for Romania, which secured a qualification in the round of 16 of Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Razvan Marin equalised for Romania, which secured a qualification in the round of 16 of Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Romania’s Razvan Marin scored a first-half penalty to cancel out Ondrej Duda’s headed goal for Slovakia as the teams played out a 1-1 Euro 2024 Group E draw on Wednesday to both reach the last 16.

All four sides in Group E finished on four points, with Romania earning top spot on goals scored from Belgium, and Slovakia ending third, ahead Ukraine on goal difference.

Romania and Slovakia must wait until the completion of the group stage on Wednesday to learn their last-16 opponents, but Belgium goes to Duesseldorf to face France on Monday.

Romania reached the knockout stages of the Euros for the first time since 2000, while for Slovakia it will be a second appearance in the last 16 after 2016, when they lost to Germany.

The game in Frankfurt was played in a feverish atmosphere, with the fervour in the stands matched by the helter-skelter nature of a match that was not high on quality, but had plenty of entertainment and intrigue.

The teams came into the game knowing a draw would be enough to send both through and there was plenty of talk in the build-up of the potential for them to contrive that, something the coaches denied vehemently.

Certainly, there was no lack of energy and endeavour, which slowed only towards the end of the game.

Slovakia opened the scoring midway through the first half with the simplest of goals that will have left Romania coach Edward Iordanescu fuming. Juraj Kucka curled in a cross from the right and Duda was left unmarked between two defenders to head across goal and into the net.

Romania was restricted to shots from range, none of which troubled Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. That was until it was awarded a penalty when Ianis Hagi was felled by Slovakia defender David Hancko.

German referee Daniel Siebert initially gave a free kick as the contact looked outside the box, but compatriot Bastian Dankert in the Video Assistant Referee booth ruled it was inside.

Marin made no mistake with the spot-kick as he rifled it into the top corner, signalling a thunderous eruption of joy from the Romanian fans in the stadium, who appeared to outnumber their Slovak counterparts by four to one.

Lukas Haraslin’s storming run down the left wing created a shooting chance, but his fierce effort was straight at Romania goalkeeper Florin Nita.

The Romanian fans sang non-stop through the second half, only pausing momentarily when lightning struck in the vicinity of the stadium, creating a massive clap of thunder not even they could drown out.

The chances continued at either end, with handling made more difficult for the goalkeepers by a sudden torrential downpour as the heat turned to driving wind and rain, but both sets of supporters were left to celebrate wildly at the final whistle.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Romania /

Slovakia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Georgia vs Portugal Euro 2024 score: GEO v POR; Ronaldo in starting lineup, Pepe benched
    Team Sportstar
  2. Georgia vs Belgium, Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo starts; Top talking points from GEO v POR Group F match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Marin saves the day for Romania as it secures qualification after 1-1 draw with Slovakia
    Reuters
  4. 30 days left for Paris Olympics: List of Indian athletes who have qualified so far
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Who is the referee for the Georgia vs Portugal Group F match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Georgia vs Belgium, Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo starts; Top talking points from GEO v POR Group F match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Slovakia and Romania settle for a 1-1 draw, qualify for round of 16
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Marin saves the day for Romania as it secures qualification after 1-1 draw with Slovakia
    Reuters
  4. Euro 2024: Ukraine eliminated after playing out 0-0 draw against Belgium
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Georgia vs Portugal Euro 2024 score: GEO v POR; Ronaldo in starting lineup, Pepe benched
    Team Sportstar
  2. Georgia vs Belgium, Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo starts; Top talking points from GEO v POR Group F match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Marin saves the day for Romania as it secures qualification after 1-1 draw with Slovakia
    Reuters
  4. 30 days left for Paris Olympics: List of Indian athletes who have qualified so far
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Who is the referee for the Georgia vs Portugal Group F match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment