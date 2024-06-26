MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Competition obliviates ‘Disgrace of Gijon’ yet results goes the same way after Slovakia and Romania qualify

Romania and Slovakia played out a 1-1 draw to end their Euro 2024 Group E standings first and third respectively and secured spots in the Round of 16.

Published : Jun 26, 2024 23:25 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Radu Dragusin of Romania.
Radu Dragusin of Romania. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Radu Dragusin of Romania. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Before their Group E finale, the head coaches of Romania and Slovakia had said that neither would be playing for a draw, with the phrase “Biscotto” used on social media.

“Biscotto” is the Italian word for biscuit in football parlance, which means a game where two teams can contrive an outcome that suits them both.

The most (in)famous example is West Germany’s 1-0 win over Austria at the 1982 World Cup where both teams effectively stopped playing after the 11th-minute goal. The “Disgrace of Gijon” game sent both through and eliminated Algeria. It ensured that at future tournaments the last round of games in a group is played at the same time.

That idea was banished by the energy of both team’s early attacks in 27 Celsius (81 Fahrenheit) heat before the storm rolled in, then their commitment through the sweeping rain.

GROUP E FINAL POINTS TABLE

Team Points Matches Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD
Romania 4 3 1 1 1 4 3 1
Belgium 4 3 1 1 1 2 1 1
Slovakia 4 3 1 1 1 3 3 0
Ukraine 4 3 1 1 1 2 4 -2

However, the game trod the path of a 1-1 draw after Razvan Marin cancelled out Odrej Duda’s goal, securing qualification for both sides as Ukraine became the first team to miss on out on Euro round of 16 qualification despite earning four points in the group stage.

When the anthem “Freed From Desire” played after the final whistle, both sets of fans sand and jumed in celebration with the players. Romanian fans far outnumbered the Slovaks with yellow-shirted supporters in about two thirds of the Waldstadion area.

Romania’s reward is going into what shapes as the weaker half of the knockout bracket, separated until the final from in-form Spain and Portugal plus France and Germany.

Next for Romania is playing a third-place team in Munich with a five full days rest before that game on Tuesday.

(with inputs from AP)

