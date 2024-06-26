MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Georgia vs Portugal, Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo gets yellow card, Kvaratskhelia scores in 2nd minute; Top talking points from GEO v POR Group F match

GEO v POR: As the Group F standings go down the wire on the final day, here are the top talking points and statistics from the clash between Georgia vs Portugal in Euro 2024.

Published : Jun 26, 2024 23:58 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, left, argues with a referee during a Group F match between Georgia and Portugal at the Euro 2024.
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, left, argues with a referee during a Group F match between Georgia and Portugal at the Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, left, argues with a referee during a Group F match between Georgia and Portugal at the Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

The group-stage matches of the 2024 European Championship have reached their fag end, with two groups, Group E and Group F, playing their final matches on Wednesday.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | GEORGIA VS PORTUGAL LIVE SCORE, EURO 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, going into its last game at the top of Group F will look to go past the group stages when it faces bottom-placed Georgia at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Sportstar looks at the top talking points of the clash:

Cristiano Ronaldo starts

Cristiano Ronaldo is in the starting lineup against Georgia. This is the 210th international appearance for the 39-year-old. Ronaldo, who is yet to score in the ongoing European Championship will look to get his name on the scoresheet in the last match of the group stage.

Kvaratskhelia scores fifth fastest goal in Euro history

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia gave Georgia a dream start by scoring in the second minute of the match. His one minute 39 second strike is also the fifth fastest goal in European Championships history. The Napoli forward has given Georgia a lifeline, it needs to win the match to qualify without depending on the result of the other match.

Ronaldo gets yellow card

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo got a yellow card in the 27th minute of the Euro 2024 Group F match against Georgia at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

The 39-year-old was in constant argument with the referee and after appealing for a penalty during a set piece he got into the books of the referee.

Ronaldo was gesturing that his shirt was pulled and showed dissent to the Swiss referee Sandro Scharer’s decision and got booked.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Cristiano Ronaldo /

Portugal /

Georgia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Georgia vs Portugal Euro 2024 score: GEO 1-0 POR; Kvaratskhelia scores early goal, Ronaldo awarded yellow card
    Team Sportstar
  2. Georgia vs Portugal, Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo gets yellow card, Kvaratskhelia scores in 2nd minute; Top talking points from GEO v POR Group F match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Czechia vs Turkiye, Euro 2024: Antonin Barak sees red; Guler starts; Major talking points from the CZE v TUR Group F match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Why Cristiano Ronaldo got yellow card in Georgia vs Portugal?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Czechia vs Turkiye LIVE, Euro 2024: Match in pictures; Real-time photo gallery from CZE v TUR
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024: Why Cristiano Ronaldo got yellow card in Georgia vs Portugal?
    Team Sportstar
  2. WATCH: Kvaratskhelia scores quickfire goal against Portugal in Euro 2024 under two minutes
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE Euro 2024 Group F points table: Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. top standings, Turkiye second
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Who has scored the fastest goal in Euros after Kvaratskhelia stuns Ronaldo and Co.?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Czechia vs Turkiye LIVE, Euro 2024: Match in pictures; Real-time photo gallery from CZE v TUR
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Georgia vs Portugal Euro 2024 score: GEO 1-0 POR; Kvaratskhelia scores early goal, Ronaldo awarded yellow card
    Team Sportstar
  2. Georgia vs Portugal, Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo gets yellow card, Kvaratskhelia scores in 2nd minute; Top talking points from GEO v POR Group F match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Czechia vs Turkiye, Euro 2024: Antonin Barak sees red; Guler starts; Major talking points from the CZE v TUR Group F match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Why Cristiano Ronaldo got yellow card in Georgia vs Portugal?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Czechia vs Turkiye LIVE, Euro 2024: Match in pictures; Real-time photo gallery from CZE v TUR
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment