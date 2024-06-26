Georgia vs Portugal, Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo gets yellow card, Kvaratskhelia scores in 2nd minute; Top talking points from GEO v POR Group F match

The group-stage matches of the 2024 European Championship have reached their fag end, with two groups, Group E and Group F, playing their final matches on Wednesday.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | GEORGIA VS PORTUGAL LIVE SCORE, EURO 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, going into its last game at the top of Group F will look to go past the group stages when it faces bottom-placed Georgia at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Sportstar looks at the top talking points of the clash:

Cristiano Ronaldo starts

Cristiano Ronaldo is in the starting lineup against Georgia. This is the 210th international appearance for the 39-year-old. Ronaldo, who is yet to score in the ongoing European Championship will look to get his name on the scoresheet in the last match of the group stage.

Kvaratskhelia scores fifth fastest goal in Euro history

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia gave Georgia a dream start by scoring in the second minute of the match. His one minute 39 second strike is also the fifth fastest goal in European Championships history. The Napoli forward has given Georgia a lifeline, it needs to win the match to qualify without depending on the result of the other match.

Ronaldo gets yellow card

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo got a yellow card in the 27th minute of the Euro 2024 Group F match against Georgia at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

The 39-year-old was in constant argument with the referee and after appealing for a penalty during a set piece he got into the books of the referee.

Ronaldo was gesturing that his shirt was pulled and showed dissent to the Swiss referee Sandro Scharer’s decision and got booked.