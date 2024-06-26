MagazineBuy Print

LIVE Georgia vs Portugal Euro 2024 score: GEO 1-0 POR; Kvaratskhelia scores early goal, Ronaldo awarded yellow card

GEO v POR: Follow the live score and updates from the Euro 2024 Group F clash between Georgia and Portugal.

Updated : Jun 27, 2024 01:14 IST

Team Sportstar
LIVE Georgia vs Portugal.
LIVE Georgia vs Portugal.
LIVE Georgia vs Portugal.

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Euro 2024 Group F clash between Georgia and Portugal played at the Veltins-Arena.

  • June 27, 2024 01:11
    40’

    Georgia’s Kvaratskhelia was down after contact with Danilo Pereira but he is getting back into the game.

  • June 27, 2024 01:07
    35’ - Georgia’s incredible counter attack!

    Kvaratskhelia breaks into a counter attack from his own box as he beats Portugal’s defenders and is almost through on goal but Dalot brings him down, foul given. Kvaratskhelia’s freekick directed towards the far post fails to find a teammate, by a fine margin.

  • June 27, 2024 01:06
    35’

    Paulinha plays it to Ronaldo who made a run into box but his shot is deflected away.

  • June 27, 2024 01:03
    33’

    Georgia is passing it around and building with patience. The ball fell to Kvaratskhelia inside the box from the right wing but his near post finish hits the side-netting.

  • June 27, 2024 01:01
    30’

    Felix takes a curling effort from distance that almost kisses the right post...off-target.

  • June 27, 2024 01:00
    YELLOW CARD
    29’ - Yellow card to Ronaldo

    Ronaldo is awarded a yellow card by the referee for arguing with the ref, Ronaldo wanted a penalty for shirt-tugging inside the box and hence wasn’t happy with the ref’s ruling.

  • June 27, 2024 00:59
    28’

    Felix takes the corner short as Pedro Neto crosses it in, Conceicao tries to finish the loose ball inthe far post but off target.

  • June 27, 2024 00:54
    24’

    Felix gets the ball in the box as he plays it to Joao Neves inside the box but his volley is blocked by Georgia’s backline inside the box.

  • June 27, 2024 00:53
    23’

    Felix cuts in deep from the left flank and passes it to Pualinha who take a shot from distance, but an easy save for the Georgia keeper.

  • June 27, 2024 00:48
    17’ - Ronaldo almost scores from freekick!

    Ronaldo took a shot from a free-kick, 30 yards out and fires it with power and on-target but the keeper saves it.

  • June 27, 2024 00:46
    15’

    Conceicao wins the ball in the middle of Georgia’s half and tries to thread it to Ronaldo inside the box but is brought down.

  • June 27, 2024 00:45
    Kvaratskhelia scores fifth fastest goal in Euro history!

    Euro 2024: Who has scored the fastest goal in Euros?

    Kvara Kvaratskhelia stunned Portugal with a quickfire goal for Georgia in their final Group stage match against Portugal at the Arena AufSchalke in Germany on Wednesday.

  • June 27, 2024 00:44
    LIVE POINTS TABLE!

    LIVE Euro 2024 Group F points table: Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. top standings, Turkiye second

    Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, has already secured a knockout spot and will look for a 100 percent win record, against Georgia in Germany on Wednesday.

  • June 27, 2024 00:41
    10’

    Conceicao dribbles from the right wing into the final third but loses the ball before cutting it in.

  • June 27, 2024 00:39
    9’

    Neto passes it to Ronaldo from the left wing as the star striker tries to backheel the ball to a teammate inside the box but the ball is won back by Georgia.

  • June 27, 2024 00:38
    8’

    Portugal is dominating possession and passing it around but Georgia looks string enough to depend solely on counter attacks.

  • June 27, 2024 00:36
    6’

    AS IT STANDS GEORGIA WILL GO THROUGH TO THE ROUND OF 16!

  • June 27, 2024 00:33
    2’ - Kvaratskhelia scores early opener!

    Antonio Silva plays a loose pass behind Portugal as Mikautadze intercepts and threads a pass to Kvaratskhelia on the counter on the left wing as he slots it into the net with a simple finish.

  • June 27, 2024 00:32
    Kick-off!

    Portugal kicks the game looking to end its group stage with a perfect record.

  • June 27, 2024 00:25
    Ronaldo breaks another record!

    Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo breaks record, becomes first European player to reach 50 appearances in major international tournaments

    Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo breaks record, becomes first European player to reach 50 appearances in major international tournaments.

  • June 27, 2024 00:25
    How can Georgia qualify for Round of 16?

    Euro 2024 Group F qualification scenarios: Turkiye, Czechia or Georgia, who needs what to go through to Round of 16?

    Turkiye, Czechia and Georgia are still in contention to make it to the knockout stages from Group F as they go into the final matchday, while Portugal has already qualified.

  • June 27, 2024 00:15
    Who is the referee for this match?

    Euro 2024: Who is the referee for the Georgia vs Portugal Group F match?

    Take a look at the full list of match officials who will take charge of the Georgia vs Portugal Group F match being played at the Veltins-Arena.

  • June 26, 2024 23:53
    Both sides have only met once in international footballing history!

    31 May 2008 - Portugal 2-0 Georgia, Friendlies

  • June 26, 2024 23:51
    Head to head record

    Played: 1

    Portugal: 1

    Georgia: 0

    Draws: 0

  • June 26, 2024 23:31
    Georgia starting lineup!

    Mamardashvili, Kakabadze, Dvali, Kashia, Kochorashvili, Chakvetadze, Lochoshvili, Gvelesiani, Kiteishvili, Mikautadze, Kvaratskhelia

  • June 26, 2024 23:26
    Portugal starting lineup!

    Costa, Dalot, Palinha, Danilo, Inacio, Joao Neves, Antonio Silva, Pedro Neto, Joao Felix, Conceicao, Ronaldo

  • June 26, 2024 23:15
    Predicted lineups!

    Georgia predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Mamardashvili; Kverkveliya, Kashia, Dvali; Kakabadze, Mekvabishvili, Kochorashvili, Tsitaishvili; Davitashvili, Kvaratskhelia; Mikautadze

    Portugal predicted XI (4-3-3): Costa; Semedo, A Silva, Dias, Cancelo; Neves, Palhinha; B Silva, Fernandes, Felix; Ronaldo

  • June 26, 2024 22:57
    Will Ronaldo play tonight?

    Georgia vs Portugal, Euro 2024: Will Ronaldo play? Predicted lineups, team news ahead of GEO v POR Group F match

    Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will take on Georgia in its Euro 2024 Group F match on Thursday, June 27, 12:30 AM IST.

  • June 26, 2024 22:54
    Match Preview!

    GEO vs POR, Euro 2024: Ronaldo’s Portugal faces Georgia as UEFA increases security to tackle pitch invasion

    All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo in Wednesday’s Euro 2024 match against Georgia after selfie-hunting pitch invaders in Portugal’s last game raised security concerns and forced UEFA to introduce stricter measures to protect the players.

