LIVE Georgia vs Portugal Euro 2024 score: GEO 1-0 POR; Kvaratskhelia scores early goal, Ronaldo awarded yellow card

- June 27, 2024 01:1140’
Georgia’s Kvaratskhelia was down after contact with Danilo Pereira but he is getting back into the game.
- June 27, 2024 01:0735’ - Georgia’s incredible counter attack!
Kvaratskhelia breaks into a counter attack from his own box as he beats Portugal’s defenders and is almost through on goal but Dalot brings him down, foul given. Kvaratskhelia’s freekick directed towards the far post fails to find a teammate, by a fine margin.
- June 27, 2024 01:0635’
Paulinha plays it to Ronaldo who made a run into box but his shot is deflected away.
- June 27, 2024 01:0333’
Georgia is passing it around and building with patience. The ball fell to Kvaratskhelia inside the box from the right wing but his near post finish hits the side-netting.
- June 27, 2024 01:0130’
Felix takes a curling effort from distance that almost kisses the right post...off-target.
- June 27, 2024 01:00YELLOW CARD29’ - Yellow card to Ronaldo
Ronaldo is awarded a yellow card by the referee for arguing with the ref, Ronaldo wanted a penalty for shirt-tugging inside the box and hence wasn’t happy with the ref’s ruling.
- June 27, 2024 00:5928’
Felix takes the corner short as Pedro Neto crosses it in, Conceicao tries to finish the loose ball inthe far post but off target.
- June 27, 2024 00:5424’
Felix gets the ball in the box as he plays it to Joao Neves inside the box but his volley is blocked by Georgia’s backline inside the box.
- June 27, 2024 00:5323’
Felix cuts in deep from the left flank and passes it to Pualinha who take a shot from distance, but an easy save for the Georgia keeper.
- June 27, 2024 00:4817’ - Ronaldo almost scores from freekick!
Ronaldo took a shot from a free-kick, 30 yards out and fires it with power and on-target but the keeper saves it.
- June 27, 2024 00:4615’
Conceicao wins the ball in the middle of Georgia’s half and tries to thread it to Ronaldo inside the box but is brought down.
- June 27, 2024 00:45Kvaratskhelia scores fifth fastest goal in Euro history!
- June 27, 2024 00:4110’
Conceicao dribbles from the right wing into the final third but loses the ball before cutting it in.
- June 27, 2024 00:399’
Neto passes it to Ronaldo from the left wing as the star striker tries to backheel the ball to a teammate inside the box but the ball is won back by Georgia.
- June 27, 2024 00:388’
Portugal is dominating possession and passing it around but Georgia looks string enough to depend solely on counter attacks.
- June 27, 2024 00:366’
AS IT STANDS GEORGIA WILL GO THROUGH TO THE ROUND OF 16!
- June 27, 2024 00:332’ - Kvaratskhelia scores early opener!
Antonio Silva plays a loose pass behind Portugal as Mikautadze intercepts and threads a pass to Kvaratskhelia on the counter on the left wing as he slots it into the net with a simple finish.
- June 27, 2024 00:32Kick-off!
Portugal kicks the game looking to end its group stage with a perfect record.
- June 27, 2024 00:25Ronaldo breaks another record!
- June 27, 2024 00:25How can Georgia qualify for Round of 16?
- June 26, 2024 23:53Both sides have only met once in international footballing history!
31 May 2008 - Portugal 2-0 Georgia, Friendlies
- June 26, 2024 23:51Head to head record
Played: 1
Portugal: 1
Georgia: 0
Draws: 0
- June 26, 2024 23:31Georgia starting lineup!
Mamardashvili, Kakabadze, Dvali, Kashia, Kochorashvili, Chakvetadze, Lochoshvili, Gvelesiani, Kiteishvili, Mikautadze, Kvaratskhelia
- June 26, 2024 23:26Portugal starting lineup!
Costa, Dalot, Palinha, Danilo, Inacio, Joao Neves, Antonio Silva, Pedro Neto, Joao Felix, Conceicao, Ronaldo
- June 26, 2024 23:15Predicted lineups!
Georgia predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Mamardashvili; Kverkveliya, Kashia, Dvali; Kakabadze, Mekvabishvili, Kochorashvili, Tsitaishvili; Davitashvili, Kvaratskhelia; Mikautadze
Portugal predicted XI (4-3-3): Costa; Semedo, A Silva, Dias, Cancelo; Neves, Palhinha; B Silva, Fernandes, Felix; Ronaldo
- June 26, 2024 22:54Match Preview!
GEO vs POR, Euro 2024: Ronaldo’s Portugal faces Georgia as UEFA increases security to tackle pitch invasion
All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo in Wednesday’s Euro 2024 match against Georgia after selfie-hunting pitch invaders in Portugal’s last game raised security concerns and forced UEFA to introduce stricter measures to protect the players.
Latest on Sportstar
- LIVE Georgia vs Portugal Euro 2024 score: GEO 1-0 POR; Kvaratskhelia scores early goal, Ronaldo awarded yellow card
- Georgia vs Portugal, Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo gets yellow card, Kvaratskhelia scores in 2nd minute; Top talking points from GEO v POR Group F match
- Czechia vs Turkiye, Euro 2024: Antonin Barak sees red; Guler starts; Major talking points from the CZE v TUR Group F match
- Euro 2024: Why Cristiano Ronaldo got yellow card in Georgia vs Portugal?
- Czechia vs Turkiye LIVE, Euro 2024: Match in pictures; Real-time photo gallery from CZE v TUR
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE