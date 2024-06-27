Turkiye’s talented team is in a strong position to put past disappointment behind it and qualify for the Euro 2024 knockouts if it can avoid defeat by the Czech Republic on Wednesday (June 27, 12:30 AM IST) to finish as Group F runners-up.
FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | CZECHIA VS TURKIYE LIVE SCORE, EURO 2024
Sportstar takes a look at the major talking points from the match:
PATRIK SCHICK MISSES NEXT MATCH
Patrik Schick was shown a yellow card while on the bench for dissent. He will miss Czechia’s next match if it advances from the group stage.
ANTONIN BARAK SENT OFF
In the 11th minute of the match, Barak was shown a yellow card for pulling down Yildiz by his shirt. Nine minutes later he was sent off after receiving a second yellow for a late challenge on Salih Ozcan.
PATRIK SCHICK BENCHED
Patrik Schick, who scored against Georgia in Czechia’s previous match to add to his five goals at the last Euros, limped off injured in the game, and is subsequently benched for the crucial clash against Turkiye.
ARDA GULER STARTS
After his stunning goal in the opening 3-1 win over Georgia, Arda Guler was used late off the bench in the 3-0 loss to Portugal as coach Vincenzo Montella worried about keeping him fit.
Guler is back in the starting lineup for Turkiye’s clash against Czechia.
ANOTHER MATCH, ANOTHER RECORD FOR CRISTIANO RONALDO
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first European player to reach 50 appearances in major international tournaments (European Championship and World Cup) when he started Portugal against Georgia in Euro 2024 Group F match.
