Euro 2024: Newcomer Georgia shocks Portugal 2-0 to get round of 16 spot

Georgia outshines Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in the final match of Euro 2024 Group F match to qualify for round of 16 in its first outing in a major international tournament.

Published : Jun 27, 2024 02:23 IST , GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Georgia players celebrate at the end of a Group F match between Georgia and Portugal.
Georgia players celebrate at the end of a Group F match between Georgia and Portugal. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Georgia players celebrate at the end of a Group F match between Georgia and Portugal. | Photo Credit: AP

Georgia stunned Portugal to reach the knockouts at Euro 2024 - its first ever major tournament - with a 2-0 win over the former European champion on Wednesday, settled by an early Khvicha Kvaratskhelia strike and a Georges Mikautadze penalty.

The win, albeit against a largely second-string Portugal who had already made it into the next round, represented the greatest result for Georgia since the country gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

READ | EURO 2024 ROUND OF 16 FIXTURES

Having come a disappointing fourth in its Euro qualifying group, Georgia had to take a circuitous route to Germany, first by winning its group in the less glamorous Euro Nations tournament and then defeating Greece in a play-off.

But there was nothing undeserved about the way Coach Willy Sagnol, the former Bayern Munich and France defender, and his side claimed a third-place finish in the tournament’s Group F and set up a last-16 meeting with three-time Euro winners Spain.

Georgia’s win also means that England will line up against Slovakia, Romania take on Netherlands and Portugal face Slovenia in the round of 16. Hungary, who had been in contention for a spot in the next round, were edged out.

ALSO READ | WHICH TEAMS HAVE QUALIFIED FOR EURO 2024 ROUND OF 16

The tournament debutant took the lead in the second minute when Kvaratskhelia, the Napoli winger, raced away after a careless pass by Antonio Silva and powered a low shot past Diogo Costa in Portugal’s goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo - one of only three starters for Portugal who also played in its 3-0 win over Turkey on Saturday - stretched and strained for every ball as he sought to become the oldest goal scorer at a Euro tournament at the age of 39.

But Georgia defended as if its lives depended upon it and sought to catch Portugal on the break. In the 53rd minute, Silva compounded his earlier error by committing a foul in the box that was awarded a penalty after a VAR check.

Mikautadze, who had provided the pass for Kvaratskhelia to open the scoring early on, steered his spot kick past Costa, making him the top scorer at Euro 2024 so far with three goals.

Ronaldo was booked in the first half for arguing and cut a frustrated figure when he was substituted after the break, kicking out at a water bottle.

Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili made late saves to keep Portugal at bay in the final minutes, and at full time Georgia’s squad and coaching staff sprinted on to the field to celebrate in front of thousands of its fans.

