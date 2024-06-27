MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Turkiye edges into last 16 with tense 2-1 win over Czechia

Czechia was put on the back foot midway through the first half when Antonin Barak was sent off after receiving two yellow cards in the space of 10 minutes.

Published : Jun 27, 2024 02:27 IST , Hamburg - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Turkiye’s Hakan Calhanoglu celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Group F match between Czechia and Turkiye.
Turkiye’s Hakan Calhanoglu celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Group F match between Czechia and Turkiye. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Turkiye’s Hakan Calhanoglu celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Group F match between Czechia and Turkiye. | Photo Credit: AP

Turkiye overcame stiff resistance from 10-man Czechia in a 2-1 win on Wednesday with goals from Hakan Calhanoglu and Cenk Tosun to set up a Euro 2024 last-16 clash with Austria and send its opponents home.

The Czechs, quarter-finalist at the last tournament, needed victory to stand any chance of advancing, but the 20th-minute dismissal of midfielder Antonin Barak for a harsh second yellow card hit them hard.

In a chaotic end to the game, Czechia’s Tomas Chory was also given a red card in a melee at the final whistle.

The referee showed 18 cards in total, two red and 16 yellow, to set a new Euros record.

Both teams pressed hard from the start in a raucous atmosphere on a hot night, Turkish fans marching to the game and outnumbering the Czechs thanks to their huge diaspora in Germany.

Thirty-year-old playmaker Calhanoglu’s 50th-minute goal was a first at his third Euros, triggering flares and delirium from fans. He scored with a low shot across goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek who appeared to hurt his shoulder with a save just before and went off injured after the goal.

ALSO READ | Euro 2024: Complete points table after group stage

Teenager Arda Guler inexplicably missed a close-range sitter to put Turkiye two ahead and the Czechs immediately equalised, Tomas Soucek prodding home in the 66th minute after a long throw caused chaos to set up a thrilling finale.

Tosun struck Turkiye’s winner in stoppage time, sparking wild scenes on his bench and among Turkish fans. The result banished the Turks’ dark memories of Euro 2020 where they went home after conceding eight goals in three defeats.

Turkiye finished second behind Portugal in Group F and will play Austria in the last 16 on July 2 in Leipzig.

Portugal was already guaranteed top place in the group but lost to Georgia, who went through as one of the best third-placed finishers.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
