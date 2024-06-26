Euro 2024 Round of 16 fixtures: Germany vs Denmark, Italy vs Switzerland confirmed in knockouts

With just one matchday left in the Euro 2024 group stages, eleven teams have already confirmed their places in the knockout stages of this edition of the tournament in Germany.

ALSO READ | Euro 2024: Which teams have already qualified for round of 16?

Here are all the possible Round of 16, quarterfinal and semifinal fixtures of Euro 2024:

Round of 16

Switzerland and Italy are confirmed to play the first game of Round of 16.

Germany is set to play Denmark.

England will clash horns with either Netherlands or the third placed team of Group E (Belgium/Romania/Slovakia/Ukraine) or Group F (Turkey/Georgia/Czechia).

Spain will play Hungary, Netherlands or the third placed team of Group E (Belgium/Romania/Slovakia/Ukraine) or Group F (Turkey/Georgia/Czechia).

France will go against the second placed team in Group E (Belgium/Romania/Slovakia/Ukraine).

Portugal will face either Hungary or Slovenia .

The winner of Group E (Belgium/Romania/Slovakia/Ukraine) will play either Hungary, 3C or Netherlands.

Austria will play 2nd placed team of Group F (Turkey/Georgia/Czechia).

Quarterfinals

Either Italy or Switzerland and the winner of England’s Round of 16 match will play in the first quarterfinal.

The winner of France’s Round of 16 game and Portugal’s Round of 16 game will play in the second quarterfinal.

The winner of Spain’s Round of 16 game and Germany’s Round of 16 game will play in the third quarterfinal.

The winner of Group E leader’s Round of 16 game and Austria’s Round of 16 game will play in the final quarterfinal.

Semifinals

The first and second quarterfinal winners will play in the first semifinal.

The third and fourth quarterfinal winner will play in the second semifinal.