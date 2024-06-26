MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Who is the referee for the Georgia vs Portugal Group F match?

Take a look at the full list of match officials who will take charge of the Georgia vs Portugal Group F match being played at the Veltins-Arena.

Published : Jun 26, 2024 13:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Referee Sandro Scharer in action in Euro 2024.
Referee Sandro Scharer in action in Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Referee Sandro Scharer in action in Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will take on Georgia in its Euro 2024 Group F match on Thursday, June 27, 12:30 AM IST.

Swiss referee Sandro Scharer will take charge of the clash. He will be assisted by countrymen Stefan Lupp and Bekim Zogaj.

Fedayi San will be the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Referee:  Sandro Scharer (SUI)
Assistant referees: Stefan Lupp (GER) and Bekim Zogaj (SUI)
Video Assistant Referee: Fedayi San (SUI)
Assistant Video Assistant Referees: Willy Delajod (FRA) and Jérôme Brisard (FRA)
Fourth official: Mykola Balakin (UKR)

