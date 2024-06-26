Euro 2024: Who is the referee for the Georgia vs Portugal Group F match?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will take on Georgia in its Euro 2024 Group F match on Thursday, June 27, 12:30 AM IST.

Swiss referee Sandro Scharer will take charge of the clash. He will be assisted by countrymen Stefan Lupp and Bekim Zogaj.

Fedayi San will be the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

MATCH PREVIEW

COMPLETE LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS FOR TURKEY VS PORTUGAL