The sport of Judo at the Paris 2024 Olympics will start on July 27 and conclude on August 3.
The preliminary events will start at 13:30 IST every day, with the final of that weight category scheduled at 19:30 IST on the same day.
CLICK HERE FOR ALL THE PARIS 2024 UPDATES
Judo at Paris Olympics will take place at the Champ de Mars Arena.
Tulika Maan will be the only representative of India at the Paris Summer Games. She will participate in the women’s +78kg category.
JUDO SCHEDULE FOR PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS
JULY 27
JULY 28
JULY 29
JULY 30
JULY 31
AUGUST 1
AUGUST 2
AUGUST 3
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris Olympics 2024 Schedule: Full list of judo events with date, IST timings and venues
- Women’s Asia Cup 2024; India vs United Arab Emirates: Head-to-head record of IND v UAE in T20Is
- Formula 2: Kush Maini earns first F2 race win after Verschoor disqualification
- Paris Olympics 2024 Squads: Full list of equestrian events with date, IST timings and venues
- Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj in focus ahead of Indian athletics’ Summer Games showdown
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE