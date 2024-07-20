Paris Olympics 2024 Schedule: Full list of judo events with date, IST timings and venues

The sport of Judo at the Paris 2024 Olympics will start on July 27 and conclude on August 3.

The preliminary events will start at 13:30 IST every day, with the final of that weight category scheduled at 19:30 IST on the same day.

Judo at Paris Olympics will take place at the Champ de Mars Arena.

Tulika Maan will be the only representative of India at the Paris Summer Games. She will participate in the women’s +78kg category.