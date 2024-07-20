MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics 2024 Schedule: Full list of judo events with date, IST timings and venues

Here is the complete schedule of judo event in Indian Standard Time (IST) at Paris 2024 Olympics.

Published : Jul 20, 2024 23:37 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Tulika Maan (white) and Mongolia’s Adiyasuren Amarsaikhan compete during women’s 78kg category judo match at the 19th Asian Games.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Tulika Maan (white) and Mongolia’s Adiyasuren Amarsaikhan compete during women’s 78kg category judo match at the 19th Asian Games. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India's Tulika Maan (white) and Mongolia's Adiyasuren Amarsaikhan compete during women's 78kg category judo match at the 19th Asian Games. | Photo Credit: PTI

The sport of Judo at the Paris 2024 Olympics will start on July 27 and conclude on August 3.

The preliminary events will start at 13:30 IST every day, with the final of that weight category scheduled at 19:30 IST on the same day.

CLICK HERE FOR ALL THE PARIS 2024 UPDATES

Judo at Paris Olympics will take place at the Champ de Mars Arena.

Tulika Maan will be the only representative of India at the Paris Summer Games. She will participate in the women’s +78kg category.

JUDO SCHEDULE FOR PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS
JULY 27
13:30 - Women’s -48kg Preliminary Rounds
13:30 - Men’s -60kg Preliminary Rounds
19:30 - Women’s -48kg Final Block
19:30 - Men’s -60kg Final Block
JULY 28
13:30 - Men’s -66kg Preliminary Rounds
13:30 - Women’s -52kg Preliminary Rounds
19:30 - Men’s -66kg Final Block
19:30 - Women’s -52kg Final Block
JULY 29
13:30 - Women’s -57kg Preliminary Rounds
13:30 - Men’s -73kg Preliminary Rounds
19:30 - Women’s -57kg Final Block
19:30 - Men’s -73kg Final Block
JULY 30
13:30 - Men’s -81kg Preliminary Rounds
13:30 - Women’s -63kg Preliminary Rounds
19:30 - Men’s -81kg Final Block
19:30 - Women’s -63kg Final Block
JULY 31
13:30 - Women’s -70kg Preliminary Rounds
13:30 - Men’s -90kg Preliminary Rounds
19:30 - Women’s -70kg Final Block
19:30 - Men’s -90kg Final Block
AUGUST 1
13:30 - Men’s -100kg Preliminary Rounds
13:30 - Women’s -78kg Preliminary Rounds
19:30 - Men’s -100kg Final Block
19:30 - Women’s -78kg Final Block
AUGUST 2
13:30 - Women’s +78kg Preliminary Rounds
13:30 - Men’s +100kg Preliminary Rounds
19:30 - Women’s +78kg Final Block
19:30 - Men’s +100kg Final Block
AUGUST 3
11:30 - Mixed Team Preliminary Round
19:30 - Mixed Team Final Block

