Mumbai City vs FC Goa live, ISL semifinal second leg updates: Starting XI, key battles, preview, H2H

Match Preview

Mumbai City FC will host FC Goa in the second leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) semifinal with hopes to build on its one-goal advantage at the Mumbai Football Arena on Monday.

MCFC scored three goals in seven minutes to beat the Gaurs 3-2 in the first leg. Lallianzuala Chhangte scored in the 90th minute while Vikram Partap Singh equalised soon after, while Chhangte got his brace to complete the comeback.

The Islanders recently lost the Shield to Mohun Bagan Super Giant, and the Championship will be head coach Petr Kratky’s last hope to end his first season with silverware.