Live

Mumbai City vs FC Goa live, ISL semifinal second leg updates: Starting XI, key battles, preview, H2H

MCFC v FCG: Follow the live updates of the Indian Super League semifinal second leg between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa, being played at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Updated : Apr 29, 2024 18:40 IST

Team Sportstar
Players of Mumbai City FC warming up during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, match 124 played between Mumbai City FC and Orissa FC held at The Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai on April 8th, 2024.
Players of Mumbai City FC warming up during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, match 124 played between Mumbai City FC and Orissa FC held at The Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai on April 8th, 2024.
Players of Mumbai City FC warming up during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, match 124 played between Mumbai City FC and Orissa FC held at The Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai on April 8th, 2024. Hariom Hans /Focus Sports/ISL | Photo Credit: Hariom Hans

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the second leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) semifinal between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa, which is being played at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

  • April 29, 2024 18:26
    Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa head-to-head:

    Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2023-24 Semifinal leg 2: Overall head-to-head record between MCFC and FCG

    As Mumbai City FC hosts FC Goa in the semifinal second leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24, take a look at the head-to-head record between the two sides.

  • April 29, 2024 18:13
    What are the key battles in this semifinal?

    ISL 2023-24 semifinals: Key battles to look out for in Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa second leg 

    Following are three key battles to look out for in the semifinal second leg between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa. 

  • April 29, 2024 17:56
    Match Preview

    Mumbai City FC will host FC Goa in the second leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) semifinal with hopes to build on its one-goal advantage at the Mumbai Football Arena on Monday.

    MCFC scored three goals in seven minutes to beat the Gaurs 3-2 in the first leg. Lallianzuala Chhangte scored in the 90th minute while Vikram Partap Singh equalised soon after, while Chhangte got his brace to complete the comeback.

    The Islanders recently lost the Shield to Mohun Bagan Super Giant, and the Championship will be head coach Petr Kratky’s last hope to end his first season with silverware. 

