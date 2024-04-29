MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

With hungry players and a driven coach, Sporting Club Bengaluru scripts a meteoric rise

It won the Bangalore Super Division in 2022, secured promotion from I-League 3 to I-League 2 in 2023 and lifted the I-league 2 title in 2024 to make the grade for I-League, the second tier of Indian football.

Published : Apr 29, 2024 21:16 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Kaustub Bharadwaj
Sporting secured the I-League 2 crown quite comfortably, finishing the season with 33 points, six ahead of second-place Goan club Dempo Sports Club.
Sporting secured the I-League 2 crown quite comfortably, finishing the season with 33 points, six ahead of second-place Goan club Dempo Sports Club. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Sporting secured the I-League 2 crown quite comfortably, finishing the season with 33 points, six ahead of second-place Goan club Dempo Sports Club. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sporting Club Bengaluru was established only in April 2022. But in a little over two years, the side has seen a meteoric rise. It won the Bangalore Super Division in 2022, secured promotion from I-League 3 to I-League 2 in 2023 and lifted the I-league 2 title in 2024 to make the grade for I-League, the second tier of Indian football.

“We have done the right thing at every level, from the management to the coaching staff to the players,” said head coach Chinta Chandrashekar, after Sporting’s 1-0 win over FC Bengaluru United in its last game on Saturday. “It was important that we had players who were hungry and had something to prove.

“We did not look for high profile players, but those who were young and raring to go. We scouted players from the Santosh Trophy and also at the local club level in Bengaluru,” added Chinta, who hails from Hubballi and has played in the I-League in the past.

Sporting secured the I-League 2 crown quite comfortably, finishing the season with 33 points, six ahead of second-place Goan club Dempo Sports Club. It won 11 out of the 14 matches and a key part of the successful run was the fact that it scored 28 goals in all, seven more than any other team. Sporting also conceded just 12 goals, the lowest for any team.

It helped that Sporting had in its ranks forward Thomyo L. Shimroy, who joined at the beginning of the 2023-24 season. Thomyo ended up with 11 goals in 14 I-League 2 games, finishing joint top-scorer along with Sahil Harijan of United Sports Club.

“I have been able to score so many goals because of the hard work of the whole team.” Thomyo said. “I am looking forward to the I-league next season. It is my dream to play in the I-league and the ISL (Indian Super League).”

Related stories

Related Topics

I-League /

I-League 2

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs DC Live Score IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals 143/9 (19), Harshit removes Rasikh; Chakravarthy picks three
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa LIVE Score, ISL Semifinal: MCFC 2-0 FCG (5-2 aggt.), Chhangte, Diaz score, updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. With hungry players and a driven coach, Sporting Club Bengaluru scripts a meteoric rise
    Kaustub Bharadwaj
  4. WFI names unchanged wrestling squad for Olympic Qualifiers in Istanbul
    PTI
  5. France goalkeeper Mike Maignan injures thigh muscle ahead of Euro 2024
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. With hungry players and a driven coach, Sporting Club Bengaluru scripts a meteoric rise
    Kaustub Bharadwaj
  2. ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan coach Habas congratulates players for their professionalism and will power
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa LIVE Score, ISL Semifinal: MCFC 2-0 FCG (5-2 aggt.), Chhangte, Diaz score, updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2023-24 semifinal LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch MCFC v FCG?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mumbai City vs FC Goa, ISL 2023-24 semifinal: What happened in the first leg? FCG v MCFC goals, highlights
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs DC Live Score IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals 143/9 (19), Harshit removes Rasikh; Chakravarthy picks three
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa LIVE Score, ISL Semifinal: MCFC 2-0 FCG (5-2 aggt.), Chhangte, Diaz score, updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. With hungry players and a driven coach, Sporting Club Bengaluru scripts a meteoric rise
    Kaustub Bharadwaj
  4. WFI names unchanged wrestling squad for Olympic Qualifiers in Istanbul
    PTI
  5. France goalkeeper Mike Maignan injures thigh muscle ahead of Euro 2024
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment