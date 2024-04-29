ISL 2023-24: Statistical and tactical analysis of MCFC ‘super-sub’ Jayesh Rane

Mumbai City FC scored three late goals in the first leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) semifinal against FC Goa and much credit went to Jayesh Rane, who created two of those opportunities after coming on in the 64th minute.

Coach Petr Kratky’s ‘super-sub’ has made crucial contributions coming off the bench throughout the campaign and the boss regards him highly.

“Maybe he (Jayesh) deserves more (minutes) but when he gets the chance he is doing very well,” he told Sportstar.

Although the 31-year-old has only started six games in the league stage, he has spent 638 minutes on the pitch in his 17 appearances, making him a first team regular.

“Whether I come in as a substitute or I start, I just have to give my best and the results will follow,” Jayesh said while reflecting on his season.

A versatile midfielder, who is comfortable with the ball on his feet and has a knack of finding tight passes in the final third, MCFC’s number ‘20’ is a great attacking asset for Kratky.

Sportstar looks at the impact Jayesh has had on this MCFC side and analyses his game both statistically and tactically ahead of the second leg.

JAYESH RANE VS FC GOA

First goal:

Looking at the first goal, Jayesh got hold of the ball in the middle and timed his through ball to perfection, beating three FCG defenders, straight to Lallianzuala Chhangte’s run inside the box.

Third goal:

Chhangte scored the winner in the end. However, the majority of the credit went to Jayesh, and rightfully so. The player picked the ball 30 yards out and dribbled centrally, drawing players to him, away from Chhangte inside the box.

At the edge of the box, Jayesh faked a shot, and in half a second’s time, played a pass to Chhangte despite being marked by four players.

Such instances highlight his reading of the game and presence of mind - two important factors that play a significant part in crucial games at this level.

“We worked on the final third passing and through balls in training, so it helped,” Jayesh explained while talking about his performance against the Gaurs.

JAYESH RANE - UNDERLYING STATS AND TACTICAL ANALYSIS

Although the midfielder has only four assists to his name this season, his underlying stats show the impact he has had on MCFC’s recent success.

Usually coming in as a substitute, he is a workhorse in the middle of the park and when there are tired legs running on the pitch, Jayesh picks his moments to steal the ball and launch an attack upfield.

He has won 14 tackles and six interceptions. His ability to win the ball back acts as a catalyst in his attacking play.

MCFC loves to attack in huge numbers, which gives the attacking midfielder a plethora of passing options at all times. The seasoned playmaker is exceptional at reading the game and picks the right passing lanes to move the ball ahead.

“The number 10 in midfield is the perfect position for me. I tried playing in the wings but it didn’t work,” Jayesh said while talking about his game.

The midfielder has a goal involvement of 0.55 per 90, which is better than 87 percent of the other players in the squad. Statistically, he has made 28.86 passes per 90, which shows his involvement in the team’s game up front.

The midfielder was named the ‘player of the match’ against Punjab FC earlier in the league stage, solely because of his passing, which created two scoring opportunities.

Despite the player’s strong attacking displays, finishing isn’t his strongest suit. Out of the 13 shots he has taken this season, only three have been on target which is below-par compared to his overall ability.

“There is always something to work on. I train everyday and do my best to improve,” Jayesh concluded.

The player is currently on a season-long loan from Bengaluru FC but with the way the Mumbai lad and MCFC have clicked together, it wouldn’t be surprising if the move is made permanent next season.