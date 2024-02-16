MagazineBuy Print

Chennaiyin FC extends unbeaten run at home with victory over archrival Kerala Blasters

Aakash Sangwan found the net for the host—his first goal in the Indian Super League—right on the hour mark.

Published : Feb 16, 2024 22:19 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Sankar Narayanan EH
Chennaiyin FC players during the Indian Super League match against Kerala Blasters FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.
Chennaiyin FC players during the Indian Super League match against Kerala Blasters FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. | Photo Credit: AK BijuRaj / Focus Sports / ISL
infoIcon

Chennaiyin FC players during the Indian Super League match against Kerala Blasters FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. | Photo Credit: AK BijuRaj / Focus Sports / ISL

Chennaiyin FC extended its unbeaten run at home against Kerala Blasters FC to nine games with a 1-0 victory at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday.

Aakash Sangwan found the net for the host—his first goal in the Indian Super League—right on the hour mark. Farukh Choudhary received a throw from Sangwan and flicked a pass to the Chennaiyin defender, who cut across the KBFC defence and sent in a shot with the outside of his left foot, which beat the dives of Marko Leskovic and goalkeeper Karanjit Singh.

KBFC, currently on a five-match winless run, is fourth on the points table with 26 points from 15 games. Owen Coyle’s side lies eighth with 15 points from 14 outings.

READ: ISL 2023-24: East Bengal signs former La Liga centre-back Aleksandar Pantic

The first half saw both teams finding it tough to piece together productive passes as CFC and KBFC only had 74 and 55 percent passing accuracy, respectively in the period. However, Rafael Crivellaro and Rahim Ali linked well together and tested the KBFC defence a couple of times. The visitor had to replace custodian Sachin Suresh after he injured himself in the 33rd minute.

The second essay saw the CFC dominate proceedings. However, the home side was reduced to 10 men in the 81st minute as Ankit Mukherjee was given a second yellow card for pulling on Karanjit’s jersey.

Ivan Vukomanovic’s team, which missed the services of striker Dimitrios Diamantakos due to an injury he picked up during training, could not equalise despite trying its best.

