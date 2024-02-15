ISL 2023-24: East Bengal signs former La Liga centre-back Aleksandar Pantic

East Bengal FC signs Serbian defender Aleksandar Pantic for the remainder of the 2023-24 ISL season, the club announced of February 15, 2024.

The announcement came soon after East Bengal parted ways with Jose Pardo due to a long-term injury he suffered in the clash against Northeast United FC that rules him out for the entire season.

Our new defender is no stranger to the big stage, having played against some of the biggest icons of world football! ❤️💛#JoyEastBengal#EastBengalFC#WelcomePanticpic.twitter.com/fnBTYeMXCk — East Bengal FC (@eastbengal_fc) February 15, 2024

Pantic is an experienced centre-back who has had high profile stints in the top divisions of the world. The Serbian has played for European clubs like Villarreal CF, Red Star Belgrade and Dynamo Kyiv and the centre-back has also represented Serbia’s U-19 and U-21 teams in the past.

On joining the red and gold brigade, Pantic said. “It gives me immense pleasure to join a legendary club like East Bengal. The club has had many wonderful moments this season and I want to do my best to make our fans happier. I am grateful to Coach Carles and the East Bengal management for giving me this opportunity. Joy East Bengal!”

East Bengal is set to play Hyderabad FC next on Saturday, February 17, 2024.