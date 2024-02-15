MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24: East Bengal signs former La Liga centre-back Aleksandar Pantic

Pantic is an experienced centre-back with stints in the top divisions of the world. The Serbian has played for European clubs like Villarreal CF, SD Eibar, Red Star Belgrade and Dynamo Kyiv.

Published : Feb 15, 2024 22:10 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Aleksandar Pantic playing against Barcelona’s Luis Suarez in the La Liga in 2015
Aleksandar Pantic playing against Barcelona’s Luis Suarez in the La Liga in 2015 | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Aleksandar Pantic playing against Barcelona’s Luis Suarez in the La Liga in 2015 | Photo Credit: AFP

East Bengal FC signs Serbian defender Aleksandar Pantic for the remainder of the 2023-24 ISL season, the club announced of February 15, 2024.

The announcement came soon after East Bengal parted ways with Jose Pardo due to a long-term injury he suffered in the clash against Northeast United FC that rules him out for the entire season.

Pantic is an experienced centre-back who has had high profile stints in the top divisions of the world. The Serbian has played for European clubs like Villarreal CF, Red Star Belgrade and Dynamo Kyiv and the centre-back has also represented Serbia’s U-19 and U-21 teams in the past.

ALSO READ | ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC aims to capitalise against underperforming Kerala Blasters

On joining the red and gold brigade, Pantic said. “It gives me immense pleasure to join a legendary club like East Bengal. The club has had many wonderful moments this season and I want to do my best to make our fans happier. I am grateful to Coach Carles and the East Bengal management for giving me this opportunity. Joy East Bengal!”

East Bengal is set to play Hyderabad FC next on Saturday, February 17, 2024.

