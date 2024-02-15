MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC aims to capitalise against underperforming Kerala Blasters

KBFC, currently in a four-match losing streak, including the two losses in the Kalinga Super Cup, will have its task cut out in clinching a win against the home side.

Published : Feb 15, 2024 18:02 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Sankar Narayanan EH
Chennaiyin, in a two-match losing streak, is 11th on the table with 12 points from 13 games.
| Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL
infoIcon

| Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL

Expect two very attack-minded teams going for the win. That is what Chennaiyin FC coach Owen Coyle had to say at the pre-match press conference as his side gets ready to host southern rival Kerala Blasters FC in an Indian Super League fixture at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Friday.

And there is merit to the comment, given that these two sides had played out a thrilling 3-3 draw in the reverse fixture. KBFC, currently in a four-match losing streak, including the two losses in the Kalinga Super Cup, will have its task cut out in clinching a win against the home side.

ALSO READ: India falls to 117 in FIFA rankings: Indian football hits new low under Stimac after Asian Cup

“The game against Punjab was the lowest level of football we played in the last three years. I have never had a four-game straight loss in my career. It’s embarrassing, and I hope the players feel the same. I expect an even tougher game against Chennaiyin,” KBFC coach Ivan Vukomanovic had said on Wednesday.

Chennaiyin, in a two-match losing streak, is 11th on the table with 12 points from 13 games.

“I accept that we have had a couple of poor results… you have to bounce back quickly once you get punched in the nose. We have a string of home games ahead, and we need to capitalise on that,” Coyle said.

KBFC is fourth with 26 points from 14 games, and a victory will not only solidify its position on the table but also bring back the mojo it seems to have lost in the last few games.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

