BAN-W vs IND-W 2nd T20I Live Score: Rain stops play in Sylhet; Covers being removed; Bangladesh 70/5 (11); Radha, Shreyanka shine

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the five-match T20I series between Bangladesh Women and India Women. The second of five games was played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today.

TOSS AND PLAYING XIs- - Hemalatha gets a game for India, Bangladesh to bat first

Bangladesh opted to bat first

India Playing XI: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, D Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, S Sajana, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh Thakur, Radha Yadav

Yastika sits out, Hemalatha comes in

Bangladesh Playing XI: Nigar Sultana Joty, Nahida Akter, Dilara Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Mushida Khatun, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun, Fariha Trisna

Shorna Akter goes out, Ritu Moni comes in for Bangladesh

PITCH REPORT:

Hint of green on the wicket, cracks are there on the wicket so expect some turn. Same pitch is being used as the one from the first T20I, still looks good for batters

Match begins at 3:30pm IST.

Match preview

An upbeat India will hope to solidify its lead in the five-match T20I series against Bangladesh as the two sides meet in the second game of the tour here on Tuesday.

An all-round display helped India seal a 44-run win in the first match. After opting to bat first, India’s top order strung together partnerships to end with 145/7 on the board.

Bangladesh’s batting woes, which was the side’s Achilles Heel against Australia, cost the side again against its neighbour, with only skipper Nigar Sultana Joty managing to put up a fight.

India’s disciplined bowling will give the side much confidence. Renuka Thakur along with Pooja Vastrakar -- who was handed new-ball duties in the first fixture -- were able to keep Bangladesh’s openers rooted to the crease and allow little room to score freely.

Sajeevan Sajana was handed a debut in the first game while Radha Yadav made a return to the outfit after a year. Given this is a dress rehearsal for the Indian side ahead of the World Cup to be held here later this year, the Women in Blue could experiment with leg spinner Asha Sobhana Joy.

Bangladesh’s fielding left much to be desired with a number of dropped catches denting the side’s confidence. However, the team improved as the match went on. Its bowling, though, posed questions of India’s famed batting order, not allowing the tail to give the innings the final flourish it would have wanted.

That said, the main concern for the host is the batting and the lineup needs to find a way to support skipper Nigar better should they hope to pose a challenge to India.

HEATWAVE ALERT IN BANGLADESH

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has extended its heat alert until 30 April (Tuesday).

ALSO READ:

BAN v IND: Renuka Singh’s three-wicket haul guides India to 44-run win against Bangladesh in 1st T20I

Bangladesh captain Nigar on facing Harmanpreet’s India, preparing for T20 World Cup and nurturing youngsters

Where to watch BAN-W vs IND-W second T20I?

The second T20I between Bangladesh Women and India Women will not be televised on any channel in India. The match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SQUADs:

BANGLADESH WOMEN

Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shorifa Khatun, Dilara Akter, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Habiba Islam Pinky.

INDIA WOMEN

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sajana Sajeevan, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu.