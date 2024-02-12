MagazineBuy Print

Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC, ISL 10 LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch KBFC v PFC?

Kerala Blasters FC had pipped Punjab FC by a slender 1-0 margin, thanks to a Dimitrios Diamantakos penalty in the previous fixture between the two sides in New Delhi.

Published : Feb 12, 2024 17:00 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Kerala Blasters FC players warm up during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.
Kerala Blasters FC players warm up during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL
Kerala Blasters FC players warm up during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 enters a new phase with the matchweek 15 kicking off with the clash between Kerala Blasters FC and Punjab FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. Punjab FC resumed its ISL campaign after the mid-season break with a 3-1 victory over Bengaluru FC at home.

It was only its second win in its maiden campaign in the top-tier and the team will be drawing confidence from that to take on the Yellow Army away from home.

Kerala Blasters FC had pipped Punjab FC by a slender 1-0 margin, thanks to a Dimitrios Diamantakos penalty in the previous fixture between the two sides in New Delhi. Ivan Vukomanovic and his team will hence be looking to do the league double over Punjab FC, and in the process, become the first team to do so against them in the ISL.

Vukomanovic’s boys need to recover from the 2-1 defeat to Odisha FC, which has complicated dynamics at the top of the points table. They will be backing their odds in the comfort of their home, against a team that is yet to win in an away fixture this season.

Dealing with injury concerns to key players, the team faces an uphill challenge to sustain its momentum in the second half of this campaign. This is when Vukomanovic’s coaching acumen and pedigree comes into play, as he has to ride over these challenges to put up a strong face against equally determined opponents.

When, where to watch Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC?
Where will KBFC vs PFC be played?
The Indian Super League match, Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC, will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, Kerala.
Where to watch Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC in ISL 10?
The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Punjab FC will be live telecast on the Sports18 SD and HD channel. It can also be live streamed on JioCinema.

