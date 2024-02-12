Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC, ISL 10 LIVE SCORE: KBFC 1-1 PFC, Drincic, Jordan score, Indian Super League updates

- February 12, 2024 20:4956’
Daisuke tries a cross from the left and Suresh intercepts it. His header lands into the gloves of Ravi Kumar, who stepped behind the line but ensured that the ball stayed out, in his gloves.
- February 12, 2024 20:4755’
Meanwhile, Kotal whips in a cross for Diamantakos in the box, but Punjab gets the better of that situation, intercepting on time and putting that chance to bed.
- February 12, 2024 20:4654’
Kerala Blasters has eight of its 10 players in the Punjab FC half, looking to force errors for another goal in what has been a riveting contest so far
- February 12, 2024 20:4148’ Majcen’s goal chalked out!
Punjab FC tries to make the most out of a corner, with Suresh heading the ball fown and then Majcen heads it in. But eventually, the linesman raised the off-side flag to chalk off the goal.
- February 12, 2024 20:4047’
Kerala Blasters tries to attack on the counter and Daisuke, the usual suspect, tries a cross from outside the box, which is easily caught by Ravi Kumar.
- February 12, 2024 20:38Second half begins!
Diamantakos gets the ball rolling in the second half. Punjab FC starts with one substitution with Salah replaced by Lhungdim.
- February 12, 2024 20:23HALFTIMEAll square at the half-way mark!
A goal each from Milos Drincic and Jordan Gill keeps the contest level at half-time, with the score 1-1 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.
- February 12, 2024 20:2045+1’
Kerala Blasters looks to shoot through set-pieces, with Daisuke crossing into the centre. Salah clears and then Azhar tries a shot on the half-volley, which goes off-target.
- February 12, 2024 20:14GOAL43’ Punjab FC is back level!
Talal beats two KBFC players to carry the ball into the final third and threads it through for Jordan Gill. Gill beats his marker Kotal and then rattles the net to silence the home team.
- February 12, 2024 20:10GOAL39’ Goal! Drincic scores for Kerala Blasters
Kerala Blasters is enjoying possession comfortably, waiting for a gap. Kotal then whips in a long ball for Diamantakos, which is headed out for a Kerala Blasters corner by Abhishek. Drincic heads the resulting corner, with the ball coming out after bouncing inside the line.
And the referee rules that as a goal.
- February 12, 2024 20:0834’
Punjab FC tries to score with the long-ball approach. Jordan gets a long ball from Suresh from the back and catches Hormipam napping. However, his shot is off-target.
- February 12, 2024 20:0633’
As the match resumes after the cooling break, Kerala Blasters begins another attack with slow build-up. Daisuke gets a pass from Daisuke, beats three PFC players and passes it to Kotal on his right. However, Kotal’s cross is intercepted by Punjab.
- February 12, 2024 20:0330’ Almost an own goal!
Kerala Blasters attacks with Rahul getting a through ball for Diamantakos. The forward crosses for Daisuke, who passes it to Naocha Singh. The final cross is saved by Punjab FC’s goalkeeper but Salah almost steers it into the net, only to clear it in the eleventh hour.
- February 12, 2024 20:0027’
Madhi Tatal earns a free-kick just outside the penalty box and the Frenchman tries a goal from there. However, the shot goes just wide for a goal-kick to the host.
- February 12, 2024 19:5725’
Punjab attacks on the counter this time, with Jordan drawing defenders towards him and releasing Amarjit. He then passes it to Amarjit whose shot on target is saved by Sachin.
- February 12, 2024 19:5624’ How did that stay out?
Daisuke sets up Rahul with a wonderful floated ball and the Indian winger runs into the box and heads it over the PFC goalkeeper. However, the ball fails to get into the net in what would surely have been one of the best goals of this season.
- February 12, 2024 19:5421’
Rahul KP gets the ball along the right. He makes a run into the box and then tries a shot on the volley, which flies over the net.
- February 12, 2024 19:5319’ Sachin to the rescue, again
Jordan tries to attack using a long ball and almost gets into the box. However, Sachin Suresh wins the ball on a one-on-one situation to make it two good goalkeeping movements in two minutes.
- February 12, 2024 19:5118’
Talal tries to create something through set-pieces. He floats in a cross for Majcen in the box but Sachin gets to it first to put that development to bed.
- February 12, 2024 19:4917’
Punjab is looking to build up with small passes through the midfield but KBFC’s heavy mid-block is containing most developments.
- February 12, 2024 19:4714’
A similar off-side on the other side of the field this time, with Diamantakos off the line, just past Mahdi Talal, close to the Punjab FC penalty box
- February 12, 2024 19:4512’
Jordan Gill tries to make a run behind the KBFC defence but gets caught in the offside trap and another chance for the visitors ends in nothing.
- February 12, 2024 19:4411’
KBFC has moved into a 3-5-2 shape to contain the attacks along the wings. Vukomanovic’s KBFC usually plays a 4-4-2 and it will be interesting whether the change of plans bears any fruit after all.
- February 12, 2024 19:4210’
Kerala Blasters tries to attack on the counter and Rahul KP runs into the box, only to be sandwiched by two PFC defenders. He goes down, appealing for a penalty, but the referee is not interested.
- February 12, 2024 19:408’
Daisuke comes close to scoring for Kerala Blasters. He receives a long ball from the right, along the left flank and then cuts to his right. His right-footed curler just misses the target
- February 12, 2024 19:397’
Abhishek tries a long throw for Jordan, but KBFC intercepts the ball to give a corner to Punjab. Jordan takes the corner from a Talal corner kick, which flies off target.
- February 12, 2024 19:385’
Vukomanovic’s men are playing a high-pressing game, trying to keep the visitors corralled in their own half. But slip-ups are allowing Punjab to march forward, especially along the wings
- February 12, 2024 19:363’
Majcen sniffs a chance for Punjab FC, with a defensive mistake by Hormipam allowing him to barge into the final third. However, Sachin and the KBFC defense works as a unit to get the ball out of danger.
- February 12, 2024 19:352’
Kerala Blasters has started on the offensive from the beginning with crosses from the flanks. But Suresh Meitei makes sure that the score remains 0-0 with a timely clearance in the box.
- February 12, 2024 19:33Kick Off!
The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Punjab FC begins with the visiting side getting the ball rolling. PFC starts from right to left while KBFC is playing from the other side.
- February 12, 2024 19:26Minutes to kick-off!
The players stand in a queue for the National Anthem before taking positions on the field. We are almost there in the match.
- February 12, 2024 19:20Final warm-ups before the match!
The players of both sides walk out for the final warm-ups before kick-off and the thousands of fans at the JLN Stadium cheer for their home team, in a similar way as it had done so far this season.
- February 12, 2024 18:39Starting line-up of Punjab FC
- February 12, 2024 18:39Starting Line-up of Kerala Blasters
- February 12, 2024 17:27MATCH PREVIEW
The Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 enters a new phase with the matchweek 15 kicking off with the clash between Kerala Blasters FC and Punjab FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. Punjab FC resumed its ISL campaign after the mid-season break with a 3-1 victory over Bengaluru FC at home.
It was only its second win in its maiden campaign in the top-tier and the team will be drawing confidence from that to take on the Yellow Army away from home.
Kerala Blasters FC had pipped Punjab FC by a slender 1-0 margin, thanks to a Dimitrios Diamantakos penalty in the previous fixture between the two sides in New Delhi. Ivan Vukomanovic and his team will hence be looking to do the league double over Punjab FC, and in the process, become the first team to do so against them in the ISL.
Vukomanovic’s boys need to recover from the 2-1 defeat to Odisha FC, which has complicated dynamics at the top of the points table. They will be backing their odds in the comfort of their home, against a team that is yet to win in an away fixture this season.
Latest on Sportstar
- PKL 10 Live Score, UP Yoddhas 17-40 Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Sunil shine as Panthers inflict three all-outs on Yoddhas; Bengal vs Mumba later
- Bengaluru Open 2024: Ramkumar saves match points, reaches second round
- Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC, ISL 10 LIVE SCORE: KBFC 1-1 PFC, Drincic, Jordan score, Indian Super League updates
- Weissenhaus Chess Challenge: Gukesh loses to Caruana; Firouzja beats Carlsen
- ATP provides monetary support for conduct of Challengers in India
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE