Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC, ISL 10 LIVE SCORE: KBFC 1-1 PFC, Drincic, Jordan score, Indian Super League updates

MATCH PREVIEW

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 enters a new phase with the matchweek 15 kicking off with the clash between Kerala Blasters FC and Punjab FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. Punjab FC resumed its ISL campaign after the mid-season break with a 3-1 victory over Bengaluru FC at home.

It was only its second win in its maiden campaign in the top-tier and the team will be drawing confidence from that to take on the Yellow Army away from home.

Kerala Blasters FC had pipped Punjab FC by a slender 1-0 margin, thanks to a Dimitrios Diamantakos penalty in the previous fixture between the two sides in New Delhi. Ivan Vukomanovic and his team will hence be looking to do the league double over Punjab FC, and in the process, become the first team to do so against them in the ISL.

Vukomanovic’s boys need to recover from the 2-1 defeat to Odisha FC, which has complicated dynamics at the top of the points table. They will be backing their odds in the comfort of their home, against a team that is yet to win in an away fixture this season.