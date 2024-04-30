Formula One stewards summoned Aston Martin and Ferrari to a hearing after the Britain-based team sought a ‘right of review’ on Tuesday of Fernando Alonso’s Chinese Grand Prix sprint race penalty.
Alonso retired from the Saturday 100km sprint on April 20 with a puncture and damage after making contact with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.
The double world champion was then handed a 10-second post-race penalty and three penalty points for causing a collision, taking his total for the 12 month period to six.
ALSO READ | F1: Wolff knocks back speculation about Verstappen talks
The stewards said in a statement that a virtual video conference with representatives of both teams would be held on Friday at the Miami Grand Prix.
The hearing will be in two parts, the first to hear whether there is a “significant and relevant new element which was unavailable to the party seeking the review at the time of the decision concerned.”
The second part will be held only if the stewards deem such an element exists.
Latest on Sportstar
- BAN-W vs IND-W 2nd T20I Live Score: Bangladesh 119/10; India 47/1 in 5.2 overs as rain stops play; IND ahead on DLS
- Dortmund vs PSG, Champions League semifinal: BVB manager Terzic provides injury update on Sabitzer, Haller
- F1: Aston Martin seeks review of Alonso’s Chinese Grand Prix sprint penalty
- T20 World Cup 2024: Why wasn’t KL Rahul picked in India squad?
- LSG vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants opt to bowl, Mayank Yadav returns
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE