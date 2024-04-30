MagazineBuy Print

F1: Aston Martin seeks review of Alonso’s Chinese Grand Prix sprint penalty

The double world champion was then handed a 10-second post-race penalty and three penalty points for causing a collision.

Published : Apr 30, 2024 19:26 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso during the F1 Chinese Grand Prix
Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso during the F1 Chinese Grand Prix | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso during the F1 Chinese Grand Prix | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Formula One stewards summoned Aston Martin and Ferrari to a hearing after the Britain-based team sought a ‘right of review’ on Tuesday of Fernando Alonso’s Chinese Grand Prix sprint race penalty.

Alonso retired from the Saturday 100km sprint on April 20 with a puncture and damage after making contact with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.

The double world champion was then handed a 10-second post-race penalty and three penalty points for causing a collision, taking his total for the 12 month period to six.

ALSO READ | F1: Wolff knocks back speculation about Verstappen talks

The stewards said in a statement that a virtual video conference with representatives of both teams would be held on Friday at the Miami Grand Prix.

The hearing will be in two parts, the first to hear whether there is a “significant and relevant new element which was unavailable to the party seeking the review at the time of the decision concerned.”

The second part will be held only if the stewards deem such an element exists.

