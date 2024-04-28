MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Moto GP: Bagnaia wins thrilling Spanish Grand Prix as Martin crashes out

Pole-sitter Marc Marquez, a six-times MotoGP champion, finished second for Gresini Racing at the Circuito de Jerez, with VR46 Racing’s Marco Bezzecchi third.

Published : Apr 28, 2024 19:00 IST , Jerez, Spain - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Ducati Lenovo Team’s Francesco Bagnaia celebrates on the podium after winning his third straight Spanish Grand Prix.
Ducati Lenovo Team’s Francesco Bagnaia celebrates on the podium after winning his third straight Spanish Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Ducati Lenovo Team’s Francesco Bagnaia celebrates on the podium after winning his third straight Spanish Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Reigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia won his third straight Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday to make up ground on Jorge Martin in the world championship standings after the Pramac Racing rider crashed out of the race while leading.

Pole-sitter Marc Marquez, a six-times MotoGP champion, finished second for Gresini Racing at the Circuito de Jerez, with VR46 Racing’s Marco Bezzecchi third.

Bagnaia, who started on the third row in seventh place, put himself in the mix early on with a series of audacious overtakes on the first lap, zipping past Bezzecchi, Martin and Marquez to take the lead.

ALSO READ | Martin wins crash-filled sprint at Spanish MotoGP

Saturday’s sprint winner Martin quickly wrested back the lead and was in front for much of the first half of the race, but the Spaniard lost the front-end of his Ducati on the 11th lap and was dumped in the gravel.

The second half of the race provided a different challenge for Bagnaia as he went from doggedly chasing the lead to defending it with Marquez pushed him hard in the last few laps.

Marquez, roared on by the fans in Jerez, twice overtook Bagnaia but the twice-world champion made a late surge to claim his first win of the season.

Related stories

Related Topics

Francesco Bagnaia /

Marc Marquez /

Moto GP /

Jorge Martin

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad wins toss and opts to bowl vs Chennai Super Kings
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL fastest centuries: Will Jacks smashes fifth fastest hundred during GT vs RCB match
    Team Sportstar
  3. CSK vs SRH Toss updates, IPL 2024: Pat Cummins opts to bowl
    Team Sportstar
  4. Moto GP: Bagnaia wins thrilling Spanish Grand Prix as Martin crashes out
    Reuters
  5. Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal LIVE Score: TOT 0-2 ARS, Saka doubles lead, North London derby updates in Premier League
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Moto GP

  1. Moto GP: Bagnaia wins thrilling Spanish Grand Prix as Martin crashes out
    Reuters
  2. Martin wins crash-filled sprint at Spanish MotoGP
    AFP
  3. Spanish MotoGP: Marc Marquez takes pole for in Spain, Bagnaia to start on third row
    AFP
  4. Aprilia’s Vinales reigns supreme to win eventful Grand Prix of the Americas
    Reuters
  5. Vinales claims sprint win at GP of the Americas
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad wins toss and opts to bowl vs Chennai Super Kings
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL fastest centuries: Will Jacks smashes fifth fastest hundred during GT vs RCB match
    Team Sportstar
  3. CSK vs SRH Toss updates, IPL 2024: Pat Cummins opts to bowl
    Team Sportstar
  4. Moto GP: Bagnaia wins thrilling Spanish Grand Prix as Martin crashes out
    Reuters
  5. Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal LIVE Score: TOT 0-2 ARS, Saka doubles lead, North London derby updates in Premier League
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment