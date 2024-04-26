MagazineBuy Print

Red Bull denies reports that design chief Adrian Newey is leaving

Newey, whose cars have won 25 drivers’ and constructors’ championships for Williams, McLaren and Red Bull, is one of the most respected Formula One engineers of all time.

Published : Apr 26, 2024 07:46 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Adrian Newey, the Chief Technical Officer of Oracle Red Bull Racing looks on in the garage.
FILE PHOTO: Adrian Newey, the Chief Technical Officer of Oracle Red Bull Racing looks on in the garage. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Adrian Newey, the Chief Technical Officer of Oracle Red Bull Racing looks on in the garage. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Red Bull said Formula One’s most sought-after designer, Adrian Newey, was signed up until at least the end of next year amid reports on Thursday that he was seeking to leave the reigning champion.

A spokesman added that they were “unaware of him joining any other team.”

The BBC reported, however, that the 65-year-old believed he could negotiate an exit to work for another team next season.

Newey, whose cars have won 25 drivers’ and constructors’ championships for Williams, McLaren, and Red Bull, could not be immediately reached for comment.

ALSO READ
F1 Chinese GP: Verstappen adds China to his list of victories

The BBC and Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport, which were first to report the story, said the Briton had told Red Bull he wanted to move on following allegations about team principal Christian Horner.

Horner was cleared in February of alleged misconduct towards a female employee, who has appealed against the outcome.

ALSO READ
Hamilton says he had forgotten what it’s like to lead

Red Bull is currently dominant with triple world champion Max Verstappen, but Newey has been a regular target for top teams.

He has been reluctant to leave England, where most of the teams are based.

Ferrari, which will have seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton join it next season from Mercedes and British-based Aston Martin have been named as possible future employers and have made overtures.

ALSO READ
F1: Red Bull won’t rush to announce 2025 driver lineup, says Horner

Hamilton joined McLaren in 2007, two years after Newey had moved to Red Bull. The designer’s 2023 car was the most dominant in the sport’s history, with 21 wins from 22 races.

Mercedes, now struggling after a period of dominance, has openly courted Verstappen as a possible replacement for Hamilton in 2025.

Red Bull is finishing its partnership with Honda at the end of next season and making its engine with backing from Ford when the sport starts a new power unit era in 2026.

Top technical employees such as Newey are usually restricted to a period of gardening leave when they leave a team, meaning Newey’s availability may not be immediate, although he could equally decide to retire.

Red Bull has been going through turmoil since before the start of the season, with Horner in the spotlight and having issues with Verstappen’s father, Jos, and Red Bull motorsport consultant Helmut Marko.

Formula One veteran Marko and the Verstappens are close, with Max linking his future at the team to the Austrian remaining.

ALSO READ
Verstappen questions wisdom of sprint race as F1 returns to China after five years

Newey is seen as just as much the key to Red Bull’s success as Verstappen, even if the Briton is not a one-man band and has a team of highly-rated designers and aerodynamicists working with him.

Technical director Pierre Wache, in particular, has taken on a bigger role and is highly regarded, with Ferrari also known to be keen to recruit him.

