MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

F1 Chinese GP: Aston Martin protests qualifying result

Stewards said in a statement that Aston Martin had protested an alleged breach of article 39.6 of Formula One’s sporting regulations.

Published : Apr 20, 2024 16:42 IST , SHANGHAI - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Carlos Sainz hits the wall after spinning off the circuit during qualifying at the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix.
Carlos Sainz hits the wall after spinning off the circuit during qualifying at the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Carlos Sainz hits the wall after spinning off the circuit during qualifying at the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: AP

Aston Martin protested the results of Chinese Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday after Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz crashed and brought out red flags but was allowed to continue when the session re-started.

Stewards said in a statement that Aston Martin, who had Fernando Alonso qualify third for Sunday’s race but team mate Lance Stroll 11th, had protested an alleged breach of article 39.6 of Formula One’s sporting regulations.

The article states that “any driver whose car stops on the track during the qualifying session or the sprint qualifying session shootout will not be permitted to take any further part in that session.”

Ferrari representatives were also summoned to the stewards in relation to the protest.

ALSO READ| F1 Chinese GP: Verstappen takes pole; Hamilton to start at 18th

Sainz crashed after running wide at the final corner in the second phase of qualifying, with timing screens recording his car as stopped.

The Spaniard kept the engine running and nursed the Ferrari back to the pits, where the team changed the tyres and front wing and sent him back out when qualifying re-started.

He was third fastest in that phase and ultimately qualified seventh, with team mate Charles Leclerc sixth.

Stroll would have made the final top 10 shootout had Sainz not continued.

Related stories

Related Topics

Aston Martin /

Chinese Grand Prix /

Ferrari /

Carlos Sainz /

Fernando Alonso /

Formula One

Latest on Sportstar

  1. F1 Chinese GP: Aston Martin protests qualifying result
    Reuters
  2. O’Callaghan upstages Olympic champion Titmus as McKeown challenges world record
    Saikat Chakraborty _12028
  3. DC vs SRH Live Score IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  4. Smells Like “Ee Sala” spirit
    Satish Acharya
  5. F1 Chinese GP: Verstappen takes pole; Hamilton to start at 18th
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. F1 Chinese GP: Aston Martin protests qualifying result
    Reuters
  2. Aston Martin’s Stroll fastest in Chinese Grand Prix practice
    Reuters
  3. Chinese Grand Prix practice session briefly halted by track-side fire
    Reuters
  4. Formule E is the most competitive field in terms of drivers: Jehan Daruvala
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. F1 owner Liberty Media announces MotoGP takeover
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. F1 Chinese GP: Aston Martin protests qualifying result
    Reuters
  2. O’Callaghan upstages Olympic champion Titmus as McKeown challenges world record
    Saikat Chakraborty _12028
  3. DC vs SRH Live Score IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  4. Smells Like “Ee Sala” spirit
    Satish Acharya
  5. F1 Chinese GP: Verstappen takes pole; Hamilton to start at 18th
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment