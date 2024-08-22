Neeraj Chopra, Lausanne Diamond League 2024: Full list of javelin throws since 2022, best performances, year-wise progression

Neeraj Chopra will be in action in the men’s javelin throw event at the Lausanne Diamond League meet on Thursday.

The 26-year-old is coming into the meet after winning the silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, landing the javelin at a season-best distance of 89.45m.

Neeraj was expected to pull out of the Lausanne leg due to a groin injury but opted to continue with the season, while his competitor and gold-medallist at the Paris Games, Arshad Nadeem, will not take part in the competition.

However, Paris Olympics bronze medallist Anderson Peters and Tokyo Olympics silver medal winner Jakub Vadlejch will be in action in Lausanne.

Before the event on Thursday, Sportstar tracks all the throws Neeraj Chopra has made since his gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics:

Year Event Position Throw 1 Throw 2 Throw 3 Throw 4 Throw 5 Throw 6 2022 Paavo Nurmi Games, Finland 2nd 86.92 89.30 X X X 85.85 2022 Kuortane Games, Finland 1st 86.69 X X - - - 2022 Stockholm Diamond League 2nd 89.94 84.37 87.46 84.77 86.67 86.84 2022 World Championships, Eugen (Q) - 88.39 - - - - - 2022 World Championships, Eugene 2nd X 82.39 86.37 88.13 - - 2022 Lausanne Diamond League 1st 89.08 85.18 - X - 80.04 2022 Diamond League Final, Zurich 1st X 88.44 88.00 86.11 87.00 83.60 2023 Diamond League, Doha 1st 88.67 86.04 85.47 X 84.37 86.52 2023 Diamond League, Lausanne 1st X 83.52 85.04 X 87.66 84.15 2023 World Championships, Budapest (Q) - 88.77 - - - - - 2023 World Championships, Budapest 1st X 88.17 86.32 86.64 87.73 83.96 2023 Diamond League, Zurich 2nd 80.79 X X 85.22 X 85.71 2023 Diamond League Final, Eugene 2nd X 83.80 81.37 X 80.74 80.90 2023 Asian Games 1st 82.38 84.49 X 88.88 80.80 X 2024 Diamond League, Doha 2nd X 84.93 86.24 86.18 82.28 88.36 2024 Federation Cup, Bhubaneswar 1st 82 X 81.29 82.27 - - 2024 Paavo Nurmi Games, Finland 1st 83.62 83.45 85.97 82.21 X 82.97 2024 Paris 2024 Olympics 2nd X 89.45 X X X X

What are Neeraj Chopra’s top 5 throws?

89.94m - Diamond League, Stockholm

89.45m - Paris Olympics (Final)

89.34m - Paris Olympics (Qualification)

89.30m - Paavo Nurmi Games

89.08m - Diamond League, Lausanne

What are Neeraj Chopra’s year-wise best throws?

2024 - 89.45m at Paris Olympics (Final)

2023 - 88.88m at Asian Games, Hangzhou

2022 - 89.94m at Diamond League, Stockholm

2021 - 88.07m at Federation Cup, Patiala

2020 - 87.86m at ACNW League Meeting, Potchefstroom