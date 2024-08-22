Neeraj Chopra, Lausanne Diamond League 2024: Full list of javelin throws since 2022, best performances, year-wise progression

Neeraj Chopra will be in action in the men’s javelin throw event at the Lausanne Diamond League meet on Thursday.
The 26-year-old is coming into the meet after winning the silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, landing the javelin at a season-best distance of 89.45m.
Neeraj was expected to pull out of the Lausanne leg due to a groin injury but opted to continue with the season, while his competitor and gold-medallist at the Paris Games, Arshad Nadeem, will not take part in the competition.
However, Paris Olympics bronze medallist Anderson Peters and Tokyo Olympics silver medal winner Jakub Vadlejch will be in action in Lausanne.
Before the event on Thursday, Sportstar tracks all the throws Neeraj Chopra has made since his gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics:
|Year
|Event
|Position
|Throw 1
|Throw 2
|Throw 3
|Throw 4
|Throw 5
|Throw 6
|2022
|Paavo Nurmi Games, Finland
|2nd
|86.92
|89.30
|X
|X
|X
|85.85
|2022
|Kuortane Games, Finland
|1st
|86.69
|X
|X
|-
|-
|-
|2022
|Stockholm Diamond League
|2nd
|89.94
|84.37
|87.46
|84.77
|86.67
|86.84
|2022
|World Championships, Eugen (Q)
|-
|88.39
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2022
|World Championships, Eugene
|2nd
|X
|82.39
|86.37
|88.13
|-
|-
|2022
|Lausanne Diamond League
|1st
|89.08
|85.18
|-
|X
|-
|80.04
|2022
|Diamond League Final, Zurich
|1st
|X
|88.44
|88.00
|86.11
|87.00
|83.60
|2023
|Diamond League, Doha
|1st
|88.67
|86.04
|85.47
|X
|84.37
|86.52
|2023
|Diamond League, Lausanne
|1st
|X
|83.52
|85.04
|X
|87.66
|84.15
|2023
|World Championships, Budapest (Q)
|-
|88.77
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2023
|World Championships, Budapest
|1st
|X
|88.17
|86.32
|86.64
|87.73
|83.96
|2023
|Diamond League, Zurich
|2nd
|80.79
|X
|X
|85.22
|X
|85.71
|2023
|Diamond League Final, Eugene
|2nd
|X
|83.80
|81.37
|X
|80.74
|80.90
|2023
|Asian Games
|1st
|82.38
|84.49
|X
|88.88
|80.80
|X
|2024
|Diamond League, Doha
|2nd
|X
|84.93
|86.24
|86.18
|82.28
|88.36
|2024
|Federation Cup, Bhubaneswar
|1st
|82
|X
|81.29
|82.27
|-
|-
|2024
|Paavo Nurmi Games, Finland
|1st
|83.62
|83.45
|85.97
|82.21
|X
|82.97
|2024
|Paris 2024 Olympics
|2nd
|X
|89.45
|X
|X
|X
|X
What are Neeraj Chopra’s top 5 throws?
- 89.94m - Diamond League, Stockholm
- 89.45m - Paris Olympics (Final)
- 89.34m - Paris Olympics (Qualification)
- 89.30m - Paavo Nurmi Games
- 89.08m - Diamond League, Lausanne
What are Neeraj Chopra’s year-wise best throws?
- 2024 - 89.45m at Paris Olympics (Final)
- 2023 - 88.88m at Asian Games, Hangzhou
- 2022 - 89.94m at Diamond League, Stockholm
- 2021 - 88.07m at Federation Cup, Patiala
- 2020 - 87.86m at ACNW League Meeting, Potchefstroom
