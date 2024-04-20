MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

F1 Chinese GP: Max Verstappen wins first sprint race of the season

Verstappen passed Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes on the 9th of 19 laps and then stretched out his lead to win by 13 seconds ahead of Hamilton.

Published : Apr 20, 2024 09:55 IST , SHANGHAI - 2 MINS READ

AP
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen reacts after winning the sprint race at the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen reacts after winning the sprint race at the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen reacts after winning the sprint race at the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: AP

Max Verstappen, continuing his dominance in Formula 1, took Saturday’s first sprint race of the season — the prelude to the full-blown Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday.

Verstappen passed Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes on the 9th of 19 laps and then stretched out his lead to win by 13 seconds ahead of Hamilton. Sergio Perez of Red Bull was third and Charles Leclerc of Ferrari was fourth.

Red Bull’s Verstappen is the three-time defending F1 champion and is almost unbeatable in any format.

He will be the favorite to win Sunday’s Chinese Grand Prix, which is the fifth race of the season. Verstappen has won three of the first four GP races and 22 of the last 26.

Lando Norris of McLaren and Hamilton of Mercedes started on the front row with Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin and Verstappen on the second row.

The sprint — F1 will run six this season — is about one-third the distance of a full race. The winner gets eight points with seven for second, six for third and so forth.

ALSO READ | Norris takes sprint race pole from Hamilton

Saturday’s race was run on a dry track, unlike the wet and slippery qualifying session on Friday.

Verstappen likened the sprint qualifying on Friday to “driving on ice.” Verstappen was among several drivers who ran off the track in a chaotic, wet session exacerbated by the track, itself.

The track is the great unknown going into Sunday’s race. This is the first Formula 1 race in China in five years. The circuit has had a thin “seal coating” applied, described as liquid asphalt. F1 tire supplier Pirelli said it was not fully aware of the changes heading into the race.

Two small grass fires broke out on at the edge of the track in Friday practice. The circuit was built on a marshy area, and a methane gas leak in suspected.

Related stories

Related Topics

Max Verstappen /

Formula 1 /

sprint race /

Chinese Grand Prix /

red bull /

Lewis Hamilton /

Sergio Perez /

Lando Norris /

McLaren

Latest on Sportstar

  1. F1 Chinese GP: Max Verstappen wins first sprint race of the season
    AP
  2. Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa, Vidit, Vaishali, Humpy at FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 13 - Schedule, pairing, colour
    Team Sportstar
  3. NBA Play-In: Miami Heat disposes off Chicago Bulls to claim eighth seed in East playoffs
    Reuters
  4. IPL 2024: Rahul, Ruturaj fined Rs 12 lakh each for slow over rate
    PTI
  5. Swiatek beats Raducanu in Stuttgart quarters; Gauff stunned by Kostyuk
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. F1 Chinese GP: Max Verstappen wins first sprint race of the season
    AP
  2. F1: Red Bull won’t rush to announce 2025 driver lineup, says Horner
    Reuters
  3. F1 Chinese GP: Norris takes sprint race pole from Hamilton
    Reuters
  4. F1: Marko says Red Bull talking to Sainz but can’t match Audi offer
    Reuters
  5. Formula One releases 2025 calendar to celebrate its 75th anniversary
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. F1 Chinese GP: Max Verstappen wins first sprint race of the season
    AP
  2. Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa, Vidit, Vaishali, Humpy at FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 13 - Schedule, pairing, colour
    Team Sportstar
  3. NBA Play-In: Miami Heat disposes off Chicago Bulls to claim eighth seed in East playoffs
    Reuters
  4. IPL 2024: Rahul, Ruturaj fined Rs 12 lakh each for slow over rate
    PTI
  5. Swiatek beats Raducanu in Stuttgart quarters; Gauff stunned by Kostyuk
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment