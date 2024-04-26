KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

Kolkata Knight Riders will host the struggling Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday in a bid to bounce back from its last four losses in a row.
Here are the predicted teams and line-ups for KKR vs PBKS:
Kolkata Knight Riders predicted XI:
Bat 1st: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghvanshi, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy.
Bowl 1st: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora.
Impact Player options: Vaibhav Arora/Rinku Singh, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Sherfane Rutherford, KS Bharat
Punjab Kings Predicted XI
Bat 1st: Sam Curran (C), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada
Bowl 1st: Atharva Taide, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran (C), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.
Impact Player options: Arshdeep Singh/Harpreet Singh Bhatia , Jonny Bairstow, Sikandar Raza, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vidwath Kaverappa.
