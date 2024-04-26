KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

Kolkata Knight Riders will host the struggling Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday in a bid to bounce back from its last four losses in a row.

Here are the predicted teams and line-ups for KKR vs PBKS:

Kolkata Knight Riders predicted XI:

Bat 1st: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghvanshi, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy.

Bowl 1st: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora.

Impact Player options: Vaibhav Arora/Rinku Singh, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Sherfane Rutherford, KS Bharat

Punjab Kings Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Sam Curran (C), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada

Bowl 1st: Atharva Taide, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran (C), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Impact Player options: Arshdeep Singh/Harpreet Singh Bhatia , Jonny Bairstow, Sikandar Raza, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vidwath Kaverappa.

KKR vs PBKS DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION WICKETKEEPERS Phil Salt (C), Jitesh Sharma BATTERS Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer ALL ROUNDERS Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (C), Sam Curran BOWLERS Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh Team Compostition: KKR 5-6 RCB | Credits left: 11.5