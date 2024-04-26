MagazineBuy Print

KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Get the fantasy teams, playing XI predictions and squads for the Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings in Kolkata on Friday.

Published : Apr 26, 2024 08:51 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kolkata Knight Riders batter Sunil Narine has scored 286 runs so far in the IPL.
Kolkata Knight Riders batter Sunil Narine has scored 286 runs so far in the IPL. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Sunil Narine has scored 286 runs so far in the IPL. | Photo Credit: PTI

Kolkata Knight Riders will host the struggling Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday in a bid to bounce back from its last four losses in a row.

Here are the predicted teams and line-ups for KKR vs PBKS:

Kolkata Knight Riders predicted XI:

Bat 1st: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghvanshi, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy.

Bowl 1st: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora.

Impact Player options: Vaibhav Arora/Rinku Singh, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Sherfane Rutherford, KS Bharat

Punjab Kings Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Sam Curran (C), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada

Bowl 1st: Atharva Taide, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran (C), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Impact Player options: Arshdeep Singh/Harpreet Singh Bhatia , Jonny Bairstow, Sikandar Raza, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vidwath Kaverappa.

KKR vs PBKS DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION
WICKETKEEPERS
Phil Salt (C), Jitesh Sharma
BATTERS
Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer
ALL ROUNDERS
Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (C), Sam Curran
BOWLERS
Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh
Team Compostition: KKR 5-6 RCB | Credits left: 11.5
SQUADS
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Allah Ghazanfar, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain.
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.

