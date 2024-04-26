KKR vs PBKS Toss updates, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings - Who will win the coin flip?

Kolkata Knight Riders will host the struggling Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday in a bid to bounce back from its last four losses in a row.
Eden Gardens - Toss and match results in last 10 IPL games
Team winning the toss: Wins: 4; Losses: 6
Team batting first: Wins: 4; Losses: 6
KKR - Toss and match results in IPL 2024
Result after winning toss: Wins - 3; Losses: 0
Result after losing toss: Wins - 2; Losses: 2
PBKS - Toss and match results in IPL 2024
Result after winning toss: Wins: 2; Losses: 3
Result after losing toss: Wins: 0; Losses: 3
SQUADS
KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS
Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Allah Ghazanfar, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain.
PUNJAB KINGS
Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.
