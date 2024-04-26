IPL 2024: Vettori says SRH may need to alter strategy against Chennai Super Kings on Chepauk wicket

It’s a tough loss but we understand that every team in the IPL can beat every team, there are no easy games at all,” Daniel Vettori, head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad, said after the loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday night in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“It was a disappointing show after the last two games. We could have still chased it down. Just those early wickets made the difference. RCB bowled exceptionally well,” he said.

”We also know that it’s been set up by the openers and today they had an off day and that’s cricket and you have off days. We don’t expect them to perform 14 games and unfortunately we didn’t get the support in the middle stages,” Vettori said.

“I don’t think the early dismissal of Travis Head would put pressure on the others. Yes, we all know he takes the game on, allows the whole dressing room to relax. He has been so successful. But great players often fail,”, he said.

“We come up against a really good team in Chennai so I suppose for us is removing ourselves from this game and understanding that the Chepauk wicket could be different and we may have to go about it in a different manner,” Vettori added.

The SRH head coach also highlighted the importance of adjusting their approach, especially considering the changing conditions around the country. “Anchor roles when you are chasing 207 is hard to do.”

Vettori identified Jaydev Unadkat as a potential key player, particularly on slower surfaces.

“I think when the surface suits him… [he] has the ability to stop the ball. He almost bowls the top-spinner. He is really good when he has a set plan,” the coach said.