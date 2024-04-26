MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: Vettori says SRH may need to alter strategy against Chennai Super Kings on Chepauk wicket

The SRH head coach also highlighted the importance of adjusting their approach, especially considering the changing conditions around the country.

Published : Apr 26, 2024 11:17 IST , HYDERABAD - 2 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
FILE PHOTO:CSK’s coach Stephen Fleming and SRH’s coach Daniel Vettori during a practice session in Hyderabad.
FILE PHOTO:CSK’s coach Stephen Fleming and SRH’s coach Daniel Vettori during a practice session in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO:CSK’s coach Stephen Fleming and SRH’s coach Daniel Vettori during a practice session in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

It’s a tough loss but we understand that every team in the IPL can beat every team, there are no easy games at all,” Daniel Vettori, head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad, said after the loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday night in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“It was a disappointing show after the last two games. We could have still chased it down. Just those early wickets made the difference. RCB bowled exceptionally well,” he said.

”We also know that it’s been set up by the openers and today they had an off day and that’s cricket and you have off days. We don’t expect them to perform 14 games and unfortunately we didn’t get the support in the middle stages,” Vettori said.

ALSO READ | Starc is a legend, we can’t judge him from a few matches, says Ramandeep Singh

“I don’t think the early dismissal of Travis Head would put pressure on the others. Yes, we all know he takes the game on, allows the whole dressing room to relax. He has been so successful. But great players often fail,”, he said.

“We come up against a really good team in Chennai so I suppose for us is removing ourselves from this game and understanding that the Chepauk wicket could be different and we may have to go about it in a different manner,” Vettori added.

The SRH head coach also highlighted the importance of adjusting their approach, especially considering the changing conditions around the country. “Anchor roles when you are chasing 207 is hard to do.”

Vettori identified Jaydev Unadkat as a potential key player, particularly on slower surfaces.

“I think when the surface suits him… [he] has the ability to stop the ball. He almost bowls the top-spinner. He is really good when he has a set plan,” the coach said.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Daniel Vettori /

Sunrisers Hyderabad /

Royal Challengers Bengaluru /

Indian Premier League /

Travis Head /

Jaydev Unadkat

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Vettori says SRH may need to alter strategy against Chennai Super Kings on Chepauk wicket
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. NBA: 76ers star Embiid confirms he’s battling Bell’s palsy
    AFP
  3. Iconic shared Olympic gold moment will not be repeated, says Barshim
    AFP
  4. Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez to miss rest of Premier League season after groin surgery
    Reuters
  5. Bipasha prepped and ready ahead of likely 76kg wrestling trials for Paris Olympics
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: Vettori says SRH may need to alter strategy against Chennai Super Kings on Chepauk wicket
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match; overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. KKR vs PBKS Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
  4. KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. SRH vs RCB, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru thumps Sunrisers Hyderabad to end losing streak
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Vettori says SRH may need to alter strategy against Chennai Super Kings on Chepauk wicket
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. NBA: 76ers star Embiid confirms he’s battling Bell’s palsy
    AFP
  3. Iconic shared Olympic gold moment will not be repeated, says Barshim
    AFP
  4. Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez to miss rest of Premier League season after groin surgery
    Reuters
  5. Bipasha prepped and ready ahead of likely 76kg wrestling trials for Paris Olympics
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment