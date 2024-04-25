KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Starc is a legend, we can’t judge him from a few matches, says Ramandeep Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders has regained the form as a winning outfit because of the influence of its mentor and former captain, Gautam Gambhir, said the team’s all-rounder Ramandeep Singh before the match against Punjab Kings.

Ramandeep said the team is performing well because everyone is clear about his role in the system put in place by Gambhir. “There is a lot of clarity about the roles in the team. It is only because of him the team is performing so well. He is backing everyone,” Ramandeep said about the reason why KKR is currently placed second with five wins in seven matches.

Ramandeep dismissed injury concerns about the team’s bowling mainstay Mitchell Starc saying the Australian left-arm pacer, who missed a couple of KKR practice sessions, is available for selection. “Yes, he is available. It has got to do with his workload management,” he said. “He is a legend. We can’t judge him from a few matches,” added Ramandeep while referring to the talk about Starc not performing to his potential.

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders’ Mitchell Starc during a practice session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings. | Photo Credit: PTI

Meanwhile, PBKS will have to continue without its captain Shikhar Dhawan, who is yet to recover fully from a shoulder injury, informed the Punjab Kings’ spin bowling coach Sunil Joshi. “He is on the road to recovery. Hopefully, he should be fit and available for the next match (against CSK),” Joshi said in the pre-match media briefing. Till that moment all-rounder Sam Curran will be the stand-in skipper.

The former India spinner said that PBKS will be playing freely as the home side, KKR, will be under pressure to win. “We have come out of home. The home side will be under pressure now. So, we can play freely and get runs,” Joshi said.