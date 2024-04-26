MagazineBuy Print

Olympics shooting trials: Sift Kaur Samra races ahead on road to Paris Games

Sift, the reigning Asian Games champion, world record holder and the undisputed India number one in women’s 3P, shot 465.1 in the Olympic Selection Trial T2 final, to leave Ashi Choksey 2.4 behind in second.

Published : Apr 26, 2024 18:20 IST , New Delhi - 3 MINS READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
Ashi Chouksey, topper Sift Kaur Samra and Anjum Moudgil in rifle 3-position event in the Olympic selection trials in Delhi on Friday.
Ashi Chouksey, topper Sift Kaur Samra and Anjum Moudgil in rifle 3-position event in the Olympic selection trials in Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan
Ashi Chouksey, topper Sift Kaur Samra and Anjum Moudgil in rifle 3-position event in the Olympic selection trials in Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar asserted his prowess as he rocketed to the top in both qualification and final in the 50-metre rifle 3-position event in the second Olympic shooting trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Friday.

After trailing by 0.3 point before the last shot of the 45-shot final, Aishwary delivered 10.6 to beat Olympic quota winner Akhil Sheoran by 0.4 point. 

More importantly, the 23-year-old Aishwary shot 595 in qualification, much in contrast to his 576 in the first trial, to firmly get into the reckoning for a ticket to Paris.

Akhil Sheoran, topper Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Swapnil Kusale in men’s rifle 3-position event of the Olympic trials.
Akhil Sheoran, topper Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Swapnil Kusale in men’s rifle 3-position event of the Olympic trials. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan
Akhil Sheoran, topper Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Swapnil Kusale in men’s rifle 3-position event of the Olympic trials. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

Olympic quota winner Swapnil Kusale continued to stay at the top in the overall averages. Akhil and Olympian Chain Singh also had better averages than Aishwary, but the latter can shoot better scores over the next two trials in Bhopal and get rid of his lowest score.

Only the three best scores of the shooters will be considered for selection, and Aishwary with his deemed quota bonus of two points is on par in status with Akhil and Swapnil.

In women’s rifle 3-position, Asian Games gold medallist Sift Kaur Samra continued to assert her dominance in the final, but Ashi Chouksey was on top of the race with her qualification scores of 590 and 585. Olympian Anjum Moudgil was on par with Sift in terms of the qualification scores, while Olympic quota winner Shriyanka Sadangi and Nischal found themselves a little behind.

In men’s air rifle, Sandeep Singh continued to give a headache for the quota winners, world champion Rudrankksh Patil and Arjun Babuta, by topping qualification for the second time, with 632.6.

ALSO READ | Paris Olympics Shotgun Qualifiers: Final opportunity for Indian shooters to grab quotas

In women’s air rifle, Nancy Mandhotra topped qualification with 633.1, to stay ahead of Olympic quota winner Tilottama Sen, while World Championship silver medallist Mehuli Ghosh slipped with a score of 626.8.

In air pistol, Rhythm Sangwan improved her stranglehold with a score of 584, while Varun Tomar (580) was strong in the men’s section, despite shooting one point less than fellow Olympic quota winner Sarabjot Singh and Naveen.

Maheshwari remains in top six of women’s skeet

Maheshwari Chauhan shot 48 out of 50 following rounds of 23 and 25 to stay among the top six in women’s skeet in the Olympic qualification championship in Doha, Qatar, on Friday.

Maheshwari was among 10 shooters who had 48, behind four others who had shot 49.

The other Indian shooters, Areeba Khan (45) and Ganemat Sekhon (44) found themselves further down in the list among 71 shooters.

In the men’s section, Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Sheeraz Sheikh and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa shot 46 out of 50 and could not find themselves in the top-50 in a field of more than 140.

Three more rounds will be shot over the next two days, followed by the finals for the top six.

The results
10m air rifle (qualification stage):
Men: 1. Sandeep Singh 632.6; 2. Arjun Babuta 632.3; 3. Divyansh Singh Panwar 629.2; 4. Rudrankksh Patil 628.7; 5. Sri Kartik Sabari Raj 625.6.
Women: 1. Nancy Mandhotra 633.1; 2. Tilottama Sen 631.2; 3. Elavenil Valarivan 630.0; 4. Ramita Jindal 628.3; 5. Mehuli Ghosh 626.8.
10m air pistol (qualification stage):
Men: 1. Sarabjot Singh 581; 2. Naveen 581; 3. Varun Tomar 580; 4. Ravinder Singh 578; 5. Arjun Singh Cheema 575.
Women: 1. Rhythm Sangwan 584; 2. Manu Bhaker 580; 3. Surbhi Rao 579; 4. Palak Gulia 576; 5. Esha Singh 575.
50m rifle 3-position: Men: 1. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar 463.6 (595); 2. Akhil Sheoran 463.2 (584); 3. Swapnil Kusale 450.8 (587); 4. Chain Singh 440.2 (585); 5. Niraj Kumar 429.2 (587).
Women: 1. Sift Kaur Samra 465.1 (587); 2. Ashi Chouksey 462.7 (585); 3. Anjum Moudgil 451.9 (589); 4. Shriyanka Sadangi 440.0 (587); 5. Nischal 424.0 (587).

