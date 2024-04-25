MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Olympics Shotgun Qualifiers: Final opportunity for Indian shooters to grab quotas

The qualification, featuring more than 140 shooters, will be spread over three days, and the top six will make the final.

Published : Apr 25, 2024 21:05 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
FILE PHOTO: Mairaj Ahmad Khan along with Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, will try to win the last Olympic quota in men’s skeet in the shotgun Olympic qualification championship in Doha
FILE PHOTO: Mairaj Ahmad Khan along with Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, will try to win the last Olympic quota in men’s skeet in the shotgun Olympic qualification championship in Doha | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Mairaj Ahmad Khan along with Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, will try to win the last Olympic quota in men’s skeet in the shotgun Olympic qualification championship in Doha | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

Olympians Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Mairaj Ahmad Khan will try to win the last Olympic quota in men’s skeet in the shotgun Olympic qualification championship in Doha, Qatar, from Friday.

The qualification, featuring more than 140 shooters, will be spread over three days, and the top six will make the final. Sheeraz Sheikh will be the third member of the Indian men’s team.

In women’s skeet, Ganemat Sekhon, Maheshwari Chauhan and Areeba Khan will try to win the second Olympic quota in a strong field of 70-odd shooters.

ALSO READ | Olympic shooting trials: Arjun, Nancy take top spot in air rifle; Rhythm places first in air pistol

Indian skeet had earlier won two Olympic quota for Paris through Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Raiza Dhillon.

India has so far won 20 of the maximum possible 24 Olympic quotas for Paris. The trap shooters had managed to win only two of the four quota places. The rifle and pistol shooters had swept all possible 16 Olympic quota.

Related stories

Related Topics

Angad Vir Singh Bajwa /

Mairaj Ahmad Khan /

Ganemat Sekhon /

Maheshwari Chauhan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SRH vs RCB Live Score updates, IPL 2024: Kohli, Patidar 50s help Bengaluru post 206/7 in 20 overs
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals names Gulbadin Naib as replacement for Mitchell Marsh
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics Shotgun Qualifiers: Final opportunity for Indian shooters to grab quotas
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. Inter’s Serie A triumph: How Inzaghi’s side succeeded with refreshed scoring style and defensive solidity
    Joan Mathew Jacob
  5. Indian sports wrap, April 25: Inaugural season of Gujarat Super League to start in May
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Shooting

  1. Paris Olympics Shotgun Qualifiers: Final opportunity for Indian shooters to grab quotas
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. Olympic shooting trials: Arjun, Nancy take top spot in air rifle; Rhythm places first in air pistol
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. Leading former shooter Sodhi throws hat into ring for chef-de-mission’s post at Paris Olympics
    PTI
  4. Paris 2024, Shooting: Sift, Niraj triumph in first Olympic Selection Trials in Rifle 3P
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Paris 2024 Olympic selection trials: Swapnil, Ashi top 50m rifle 3P qualifications
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SRH vs RCB Live Score updates, IPL 2024: Kohli, Patidar 50s help Bengaluru post 206/7 in 20 overs
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals names Gulbadin Naib as replacement for Mitchell Marsh
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics Shotgun Qualifiers: Final opportunity for Indian shooters to grab quotas
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. Inter’s Serie A triumph: How Inzaghi’s side succeeded with refreshed scoring style and defensive solidity
    Joan Mathew Jacob
  5. Indian sports wrap, April 25: Inaugural season of Gujarat Super League to start in May
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment