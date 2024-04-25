MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports wrap, April 25: Inaugural season of Gujarat Super League to start in May

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on Thursday, April 25. 

Published : Apr 25, 2024 18:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Representative Photo: Inaugural season of Gujarat Super League to start in May.
Representative Photo: Inaugural season of Gujarat Super League to start in May. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Representative Photo: Inaugural season of Gujarat Super League to start in May. | Photo Credit: AFP

FOOTBALL

Inaugural season of six-team Gujarat Super League to kick off on May 1

Six teams will be vying for the title in the inaugural edition of the Gujarat Super League (GSL), which will be held in a single round-robin format from May 1-12, with the top two teams at the end of the league stage contesting the final.

The six franchises are – Ahmedabad Avengers, Gandhinagar Giants, Karnavati Knights, Saurashtra Spartans, Surat Strikers, Vadodara Warriors.

All matches will be streamed live on FIFA+ and the Gujarat State Football Association YouTube Channel.

After the Santosh Trophy Final Round, the GSL will become the second Indian football tournament to be streamed globally on FIFA+.

The matches will be held at the EKA Arena, TransStadia.

