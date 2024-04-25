Indian sports wrap, April 25: Inaugural season of Gujarat Super League to start in May

FOOTBALL
Inaugural season of six-team Gujarat Super League to kick off on May 1
Six teams will be vying for the title in the inaugural edition of the Gujarat Super League (GSL), which will be held in a single round-robin format from May 1-12, with the top two teams at the end of the league stage contesting the final.
The six franchises are – Ahmedabad Avengers, Gandhinagar Giants, Karnavati Knights, Saurashtra Spartans, Surat Strikers, Vadodara Warriors.
All matches will be streamed live on FIFA+ and the Gujarat State Football Association YouTube Channel.
After the Santosh Trophy Final Round, the GSL will become the second Indian football tournament to be streamed globally on FIFA+.
The matches will be held at the EKA Arena, TransStadia.
